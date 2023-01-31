Sometimes, winning NFL games comes down to one, huge factor: Who is the healthier team?
I could wax poetic about the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, arguably the best team from box to wire in the NFL. But the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and as we saw on Championship Sunday, anything is possible with that guy, even with so many Chiefs players banged up.
The Eagles will be a different foe. While "green" in terms of playoff experience, an overrated factor, they have no weaknesses and their quarterback, Jalen Hurts is very good.
And the Eagles are healthy, running on all cylinders and can beat you in more ways than the Chiefs can.
A key factor for Eagles, though is keeping Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones from big play domination he showed versus Bengals.
Eagles win a close one, 26-23.
