Burt: Patriots' Gordon in this for the long haul

FOXBOROUGH — Josh Gordon appeared to dislocate his finger on Sunday — getting it stuck in a Jets defender’s facemask — and was bent over writhing in pain.
The New England Patriots immediately added a field goal for a 23-zip lead over the sad New York Jets.
Gordon was led over to the blue “MASH” tent and left us.
Being the game was probably “over,” it was a perfect opportunity for Gordon to call it a day; save him for the trip to Buffalo next weekend.
With Julian Edelman out for good at halftime after sustaining a shoulder injury, losing Tom Brady’s top two “elite” threats wouldn’t be cool.
But Gordon’s exit never happened.
In fact, his best stuff soon followed, with Gordon stealing Brady’s bomb on the sidelines between two defenders at the Jets’ 4-yard line. How he was able to get both feet down is anybody’s guess.
Two plays later, a Rex Burkhead run, and the Jets were finished.
But Gordon wasn’t.
On the Patriots’ opening drive of the fourth quarter, Brady threw a ball near midfield over three Jets. It looked like a dumb pass. That was until Gordon got up higher than the surrounding Jets, stopped the ball with one hand, fell hard on his back and pulled it in for a 22-yard connection.
Did we expect big things from Gordon when he was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth and seventh round pick?
Yup. We saw, among other things, his 2013 season highlights in which he had seven games tallying over 100 receiving yards, including a two-game, three-touchdown stretch in which he averaged 12 receptions for 249 yards.
We saw the highlights. We saw athleticism. We saw the size. We saw the “wow” receptions.
Sure, we also heard about the baggage and his personal flaws with marijuana and booze.
But we didn’t hear about this guy, the tough dude, willing to sacrifice his body to catch a football.
“We know he’s tough,” said Patriots defensive captain Devin McCourty. “Those practices in the cold last year, and he’d be out there making plays, running through the middle, catching the ball. … I mean you look at him, you get it right from his appearance how tough he is and his size.”
While last year ended strangely for Gordon, leaving the Patriots after that lousy game in Pittsburgh, apparently relapsing, you’d never know it in 2019.
To be honest, if anybody “appeared” to take the Antonio Brown signing hard, it was Gordon.
While most of Gordon’s “wow” moments are on the field, this one was off it.
“Nothing is going to be given to him here,” said Gordon. “Whatever he gets he’s going to have to earn.”
Gordon has turned into, at least for now, the anti-Antonio Brown. His numbers aren’t as good, but winning has become party of his resume.
“I think that it translates from off the field, as well as on the field,” said Gordon. “I think my life, the battle of perseverance is something that can show through, through my play and my mindset and how I attack the game.
“I think I’ve always been that way, just always having the mindset to not leave anything undone, not give it my best if I could do so,” said Gordon. “Physically, I think I’ve always just kind of been a fighter in some type of way … And that’s my mindset when I step out there on the field and play each week.”
To call Gordon “low maintenance” may be a stretch, with so much to prove and withstand considering his failures.
But Gordon’s support system here is unlike anything he has ever had behind him. It’s all on him. And this “toughness” thing he’s been exuding might be bigger than any of us imagined.
