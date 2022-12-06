Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 1-0 ACC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4)
Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jamarius Burton scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 68-60 win over the NC State Wolf Pack.
The Commodores are 2-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Panthers have gone 2-0 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the ACC allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Commodores. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Vanderbilt.
Blake Hinson is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds. Burton is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists for Pittsburgh.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
