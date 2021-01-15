Here are my picks and comments on the two Saturday games.
Green Bay 27, L.A. Rams 13
The Rams defense is very good. The problem is the offense is the opposite. While the have good receivers, they are not consistent and quarterback Jared Goff is somewhere in the third and fourth tier of signal callers. It's too bad, because the Packers could be had. But the Packers will probably be in control from start to finish, playing conservatively, in a never-in-doubt sort of way. While the Packers are much more explosive -- see Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams -- I expect the home team to play close to the vest in what is expected to be a chilly afternoon.
Baltimore 23, Buffalo 20
This is a heartbreaker because I'd love to see the Bills get to the AFC Championship or beyond. I see a great game. I see the Bills having more than a chance to win. But I see the Ravens, particularly Lamar Jackson, coming through late in the game. These two teams are basically even. Both are tough. Both run the ball well. The key for a Bills win is Josh Allen keeping away from that big mistake. He played like an MVP this year, but so did Jackson last year, who won the award, and look what that got him.