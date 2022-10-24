The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, now MeVa, unveiled its colored buses on Thursday in Lawrence at the Buckley Transportation Center.
The rebranding draws greater attention to MeVa's free fares throughout the Valley and increased service -- every 30 minutes -- on all Lawrence routes.
In this multi-media piece we follow our earlier story on the buses -- bit.ly/3Sw0nkj -- with photos and a video of the following:
- Vinyl installation
- Finished product
- Ribbon cutting at Buckley
- Spanish speaking riders w/English translation
- Lawrence High graphics design teacher Vanessa Noesi-Mercedes' students
“I actually like the colored buses,” Daymian Chhay. “It catches my eye, and I think it is pretty cool to see (them) around the city.”
“I’m someone that — colors attract me, so I might want to get on it, and, I don’t drive,” said Esther De La Cruz."
“The color makes no difference,” said Angel Pouerie.
“Probably not, but that is just my personal opinion,” said Ada Fernandez, when asked if the bus colors will make it more likely they she would take the bus. “But if other people were to see the brighter colors they would probably be more willing (to ride) but I don’t take the bus.”
Color facts:
- The colors include coral, aqua and yellow
- 9 of 58 buses wrapped in printed vinyl
- Cost to wrap, $4,880 per bus
- 20 additional buses to be wrapped
MeVa facts:
- 24 fixed routes in 10 Merrimack Valley communities
- Ridership has almost doubled since buses went fare free in March
- 145,783 passengers in September 2022
- 171,567 passengers in September 2019
