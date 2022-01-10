BOSTON Business confidence among Massachusetts companies has slumped to a 10-month low amid the latest surge of COVID-19 infections and ongoing supply chain issues, according to a new report.
The reports authors pointed out that while the group's business confidence index is "within optimistic territory" -- about 7.4 points better than a year ago -- it has been on the decline for five consecutive months.
Employers remain upbeat about the fundamental strength of the economy, but their confidence is muted by the evolving public-health crisis, rising prices and a structural labor shortage," the report's authors wrote.
