Editor’s Note: Owing to the COVID-19 situation, many events have been postponed or rescheduled, which has been noted where possible. It is recommended that potential attendees contact the event hosts directly to determine if the event will take place. In addition, many organizations have been scheduling virtual events and webinars, which are included below.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
LAWRENCE — Lunch with the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, noon to 1:15 p.m. at Salvatore’s Outdoors on the Deck, at Riverwalk, 354 Merrimack St. Cost $20 for members, nonmembers $30. For more information, visit web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/Lunch-with-the-MVCC-at-Salvatores-Outdoors-on-the-Deck-5042/details.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Speed Networking Webinar, 10 to 11 a.m. Build business relationships using the latest concept in business networking. Optional $5 contribution to the MVCC to help continue these services. For more information, visit web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCC-Webinar-Speed-Networking -5041/details.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Next Generation Leaders Virtual Roundtable Series with Nutrition in Motion, 11 to noon. Join other young people in business for an exclusive intimate discussion on the keys to personal development, entrepreneurship and opportunities for young people in business. All are welcome to attend for free, but registration is required at merrimackvalleymacoc.wliinc14.com/events/MVCC-FREE-Next-Generation-Leaders-Virtual-Roundtable-with-Nutrition-in-Motion-5044/details or call 978-686-0900. Webinar link will be provided through email within 24 hours of registration.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Virtual Economic Development Forum with Mass. Secretary of Housing & Economic Development Mike Kennealy, noon to 1 p.m. “The State of the State’s Economy and How the MV Region Is Moving Forward.” Moderator Lane Glenn, president, Northern Essex Community College and chairman, MVCC Economic Development Committee, with a special panel of local businesses. Free, registration required; optional $5 contribution to the MVCC to help continue these services. Webinar link will be provided through email within 24 hours of registration. For more information, visit web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MV-Chamber-Virtual-Economic-Development-Forum-with-Mass-Secretary-of-Housing-Econ-Development-Mike-Kennealy-5043/details.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce 2020 Agritourism Conference Outdoors at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., 8 to 9:15 a.m. With Keiko Matsudo Orrall, executive director, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. In-person attendance is limited; Zoom webinar link is available for those unable to attend. Free; optional $5 fee. Webinar link will be provided through email within 24 hours of registration. Register at web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCC-2020-Agritourism-Conference-with-Keiko-Matsudo-Orrall-Executive-Director-MA-Office-of-Travel-and-Tourism-5031/details.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Virtual Workforce Development Conference to Assist Both Employers and Employees, 10 to 11 a.m. Featured speaker: Rosalin Acosta, Mass. Secretary of Labor & Workforce Development, with Abel Vargas, executive director, MassHire Merrimack Valley Workforce Board; moderator: Michael Sullivan, chairman, MV Chamber Education/Workforce Development Committee. Free; registration required at merrimackvalleymacoc.wliinc14.com/events/MV-Chamber-Virtual-Workforce-Development-Conference-to-Assist-Both-Employers-and-Employees-5046/details or call 978-686-0900. Sponsorships available – call Michael Bevilacqua at 978-686-0900 or email Michael.bevilacqua@merrimackvalleychamber.com. Webinar link will be provided through email within 24 hours of registration.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Virtual Annual Small Business Awards Program, 8 to 9 a.m. Special guest speaker: Robert Nelson, Mass. director of the United States Small Business Administration. Watch virtually as Merrimack Valley Chamber recipients receive their awards. Sponsorships are available, call Michael Bevilacqua at 978-686-0900 or email Michael.bevilacqua@merrimackvalleychmaber.com. More details pending, visit merrimackvalleymacoc.wliinc14.com/events/MVCC-Annual-Small-Business-Recognition-Awards-Program-5047/details for more information and to register or call 978-686-0900. Webinar link will be provided through email within 24 hours of registration.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Fall “Ultimate” Virtual Business Expo, Trade Show, Job, Health & Wellness Fair, noon to 2 p.m. Virtual exhibitors: $375; attendees: free; sponsorships available. All sponsors and exhibitors are invited to virtual exclusive exhibitor-only mixer, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2 to 4 p.m. Meeting link and any further details will be sent one week prior to event. For more information, visit web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCC-Fall-Business-Expo-Trade-Show-Job-Health-Wellness-Fair-4965/details.