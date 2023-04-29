Businesses get $185K in improvement grants
LAWRENCE – City officials distributed $185,000 in grants to seven Lawrence businesses, including Carol Jewelry Inc., Lu’s Cafe and Bakery Inc., New York Nails Design, Japu Restaurant, La Nueva Tambora Restaurant, La Grekka Cafe Art & Lounge, and La Barra Coffee Shop/Cavallo Deli.
These businesses will be using the grant funds to make various improvements to their storefronts, which will benefit the businesses and improve the overall appearance of downtown Lawrence.
Mayor Brian DePena, The Lawrence TDI Partnership and Lawrence Community Development made the announcement Thursday, April 27.
Women in Business networking reception
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business networking reception Wednesday, May 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
Free to members and $10 for future members. Includes appetizers and cash bar.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Networking event to include pickleball tutorial
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Next Generation Leaders networking reception that will include a pickleball tutorial Monday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cedardale Health and Fitness, 931 Boston Road. Free to members and $10 for future members.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Rotarians to honor veterans
DERRY — The Derry Rotary and Derry Village Rotary clubs will join together for the 2023 Veterans Recognition Dinner at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Derry on Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m.
The annual veterans salute dinner returned in 2022 after two years due to the pandemic.
Veterans and their guests representing all conflicts from World War II up to the present are invited to attend.
Most of the guests will come primarily from the Derry and Londonderry areas, but no veteran will ever be turned down.
In addition to a steak tip, chicken tip and shrimp dinner, each veteran attending will receive a gift as a thank you for their service.
Veterans are asked to call the Boys & Girls Club at 603-434-6695 to RSVP for the event, which is open to veterans in Derry and surrounding communities and a guest.
Business Networking and Referral Mixer
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking and Referral Mixer Wednesday, May 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Enterprise Bank, 8 High St.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and includes appetizers and beverages, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Human Resources luncheon
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Human Resources Series Luncheon titled “The Employee Experience Advantage” on Monday, May 15, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Jade Restaurant, 24 High St. Luz Frazier, founder of LeadHumano LLC, will discuss enabling positive employee experiences as a way to improve engagement and productivity.
Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members and includes a hot luncheon.
For more information or to register visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Renaissance manager elected to national board
HAVERHILL — Jeff Isbell, general manager of the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill, was recently elected to the Club Management Association of America Board of Directors at its 2023 World Conference, held in Orlando, Florida. He was elected to serve for a one-year term.
Prior to his current appointment, Isbell served in the management roles at North Andover Country Club, Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead, Braeburn Country Club in West Newton, Belmont Country Club in Belmont, and Bald Peak Country Club in Moultonborough, New Hampshire. Isbell is a graduate of UMass where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Human Resources.
Isbell will work with the Board of Directors to collaborate with the membership, National Committees and Task Forces, Partners, and the National Headquarters team, to advance the club management profession and the greater industry.
Golf Classic registering players
ATKINSON — The Merrimack Valley Credit Union will hold its 2023 Charity Golf Classic Monday, June 12, at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club.
The all-inclusive entry fee includes an afternoon of golf, on-course contests, raffles, beverages, food and more. All golfers will have a chance to shoot the club’s golf ball air cannon for a chance to win a tropical vacation. Proceeds support MVCU’s new financial education partnership with Banzai, that launches this spring. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information visit online at mvcu.com/golf.
Teacher recognized for exemplary work
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School AP Statistics teacher Patti Giampa was recently honored by Mass Insight Education & Research for the 2023 Partners in Excellence Teacher Award. Recipients were recognized for exemplary work in the Advanced Placement STEM and English Program.
Giampa was among 16 Massachusetts AP teachers awarded for outstanding contributions to student success during the 2021-2022 academic year.
