Covanta give $100k to NECC Haverhill Promise Program
HAVERHILL — A pledge from Covanta in Haverhill will help more Haverhill High School graduates earn their associate degrees tuition-free at Northern Essex Community College.
Covanta Senior Manager of Corporate Relations Alyssa Wilds announced the pledge of $100,000 at the recent NECC Impact Awards. The donation unlocks an earmarked $100,000 in state funding to support a matching grant for the NECC Haverhill Promise Program, secured by State Rep. Andres Vargas, D-Haverhill.
“It has always been a focus for us to continually deepen our support in resources such as NECC over the years,” said Covanta Business Manager and NECC Foundation Board member Mark Van Weelden. “NECC is not only a valuable local resource, but their lasting impacts are felt throughout the Merrimack Valley, our Commonwealth, and far beyond.”
NECC’s Early College Program allows Haverhill High School students to enroll in NECC classes as early as their sophomore year of high school and earn college credits tuition-free. The Northern Essex Haverhill Promise Program gives those students who have completed at least 15 credits the opportunity to continue at NECC following graduation and earn their associate degrees for little to no cost. Students are provided coverage of tuition, fees, and a laptop.
Northern Essex offers the same scholarship opportunities to students from Lawrence through the LawrencePromise Program. Both are made possible through public-private partnerships. For more information visit necc.mass.edu or contact NECC Associate Dean of PK12 Partnerships, Aaron Altman at aaltman@necc.mass.edu.
Multi-chamber small business roundtable
AMESBURY — A multi-chamber small business roundtable will be held Monday, May 8, from noon to 1 p.m. at Barewolf Brewing, 12 Oakland St.
Join the Greater Haverhill Chamber, Amesbury Chamber, Greater Newburyport Chamber, Congressman Seth Moulton and U.S. Chamber VP Steve McAllister for a discussion on the challenges and opportunities businesses face in the region. Lunch is included.
Please register at tinyurl.com/3ccy96rb.
Networking event to include pickleball tutorial
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Next Generation Leaders networking reception that will include a pickleball tutorial Monday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cedardale Health and Fitness, 931 Boston Road. Free to members and $10 for future members.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Business After Hours
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours Wednesday, May 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the historic Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave. Hear from the staff about the incredible history of this Haverhill gem.
Free to members and $20 for nonmembers. Register online at tinyurl.com/yf3vsxh2.
Get your questions answered at Business Resource Fair
HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub Haverhill has partnered with the Mass Office of Business Development, the city of Haverhill, the Greater Haverhill Chamber and the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission to host a Business Resource fair Thursday, May 11, at the iHub, located on the third floor of the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St.
Two dozen vendors representing state agencies, nonprofits, lenders and other business support programs will be exhibiting and available to connect with businesses at all levels — from start ups to large corporations and answer questions such as: Do you know if your business qualifies for tax incentives? Are you looking to hire good employees? Have you accessed resources available to women, minority, or veteran-owned business? Are you looking for capital to launch your business?
Exhibitors will be available to support businesses on a range of issues including tax credits, hiring and training employees, energy efficiency resources, programs for women and minority owned businesses, capital and funding options, and more.
The program will include guest speakers and networking. This event is free to attend, however, registration is preferred at tinyurl.com/2crrtd2d.
Haverhill Bank shares more than $126,000 with local nonprofits
HAVERHILL— Haverhill Bank recently reported strong financial performance during the first quarter of the year, helping it support a variety of local charities and nonprofit organizations. Bank President and CEO Thomas Mortimer said strong core earnings of $973,000 combined with net unrealized gains of $286,000 from its investment portfolio delivered pre-tax earnings of $1.2 million.
“As a depositor-owned institution, Haverhill Bank exists to serve its communities rather than investors,” he said. “With this guiding principle always in the forefront, the bank was able to share more than $126,000 with local organizations during the same period.”
As of the end of 2022, Haverhill Bank’s assets grew about $19 million over 2021, for a total of $558 million.
“Haverhill Bank continues to perform well, and the bank remains financially sound; and as a reminder, all deposits at Haverhill Bank are insured in full, due to the FDIC/DIF insurance.” Mortimer added.
Human Resources luncheon
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Human Resources Series Luncheon titled “The Employee Experience Advantage” Monday, May 15, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Jade Restaurant, 24 High St. Luz Frazier, founder of LeadHumano LLC, will discuss enabling positive employee experiences as a way to improve engagement and productivity.
Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members and includes a hot luncheon.
