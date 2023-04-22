Credit unions to merge
LAWRENCE — Members of Merrimack Valley Credit Union and RTN Federal Credit Union recently voted in favor of merging the two financial organizations. Members of both credit unions voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.
Founded in 1955, MVCU is a state-chartered, nonprofit, member-owned financial cooperative credit union with more than $1.3 billion in assets and 11 branches that serve more than 75,000 members in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. RTN, founded in 1945, has more than $1 billion in assets, more than 40,000 members and 18 branches. RTN also serves more than 1,100 employer groups, including two major Massachusetts employers Raytheon Technologies, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
“We have developed a strong and mutually respectful relationship with our new partners at RTN, and we are fortunate to share very similar cultures and values,” said John J. Howard, president and CEO of Merrimack Valley Credit Union.
MVCU and RTN expect to officially become one credit union in early June 2023, pending approval from the Massachusetts Division of Banks. The combined organization will initially continue under the Merrimack Valley Credit Union name.
Merrimack Valley Toastmasters
NORTH ANDOVER – The Merrimack Valley Toastmasters meet virtually the second and fourth Thursday of the month. This group is designed to help people develop public speaking skills and gain confidence. The meetings are at 7 p.m. 7 p.m., via Zoom. For information email erbeaudry@aol.com.
