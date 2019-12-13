Average pump prices across Massachusetts and New Hampshire declined by fractions of a cent last week, according to the auto club AAA.
As small as it was, the dip in the Bay State average was a turnaround after two straight weeks in which the state’s figure had inched higher. Last week’s small decrease in New Hampshire made it the second straight week in which the Granite State average edged lower.
The U.S. 50-state average pump price dropped by a larger amount last week, AAA reported. That was a direction change from a week earlier, when the national average had moved a small amount higher.
Massachusetts drivers paid an average of $2.560 per gallon for self-service regular gas on Wednesday, according to the auto club. That was 0.7 cents lower than the prior Wednesday’s $2.567. On the same day of 2018, the Bay State average of $2.638 was 7.8 cents higher than Wednesday’s level.
New Hampshire saw a 0.3-penny dip last week, with AAA reporting a state average of $2.467 per gallon for self-service regular gas on Wednesday, compared to $2.470 seven days earlier. On the same day last year, the Granite State average was $2.491, or 2.4 cents higher than Wednesday’s number.
On Wednesday the auto club published a coast-to-coast average of $2.573 per gallon for self-service regular gas. That was a 2.3-cent drop from the prior Wednesday’s $2.596. On the same day of 2018, the national average of $2.413 was 16.0 cents below Wednesday’s figure.