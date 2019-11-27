The average price of gasoline rose very slightly in Massachusetts and New Hampshire last week. The very small price movements continued the trend of stable gas prices that has held in both states since the start of October, tracking by the auto club AAA shows.
Last week’s small increases were turnarounds in both states, which has seen small price declines the prior week, according to AAA.
The U.S. 50-state average edged lower last week, making it the third consecutive week in which the national average eased, AAA reported.
In Massachusetts, a scant, 0.1-penny blip brought the state average for self-service regular gas to $2.563 per gallon on Wednesday, compared to $2.562 seven days earlier, according to the auto club. But on the same day of 2018, the Bay State average of $2.709 was 14.6 cents higher than Wednesday’s level.
New Hampshire drivers saw a 0.8-cent increase last week, with AAA reporting a state average price of $2.471 per gallon for self-service regular gas on Wednesday, from $2.463 the prior week. On the same day last year, the Granite State average was $2.598, or 12.7 cents above Wednesday’s figure.
Nationally, a 0.6-cent dip brought the coast-to-coast average for self-service regular to $2.589 per gallon on Wednesday, from $2.595 the prior week, according to AAA. On the same day last year, the national average of $2.542 was 4.7 cents higher than Wednesday’s number.