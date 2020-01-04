Higher gasoline prices arrived on Jan. 1. Tracking by the auto club AAA showed that Wednesday’s average pump prices across both Massachusetts and New Hampshire were more than 2 cents higher than their levels on Christmas day, one week earlier. It was the second straight week of rising gasoline prices in both states.
The U.S. 50-state average also rose during the final week of 2019, according to AAA. The increase was a turnaround, after three consecutive weekly declines in the national average.
Gasoline prices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and for the U.S. as a whole, are currently higher than their level at the start of last year.
In Massachusetts, a 2.2-cent increase brought the average price of self-service regular gas to $2.581 per gallon on Wednesday, from $2.559 seven days earlier, the auto club announced. Wednesday’s Bay State average was 4.4 cents higher than the $2.537 recorded on the same day of 2019.
New Hampshire drivers also saw a 2.2-penny increase, with the average price for self-service regular gas climbing to $2.492 per gallon on New Year’s Day, compared to $2.470 on Christmas, seven days earlier, auto club figures show. On the same day last year, the Granite State average of $2.385 was 0.7 cents lower than Wednesday’s figure.
After a 3.8-cent increase, the U.S. coast-to-coast average for self-service regular gas reached $2.585 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. When Christmas had dawned seven days earlier, the national average was $2.547. On the same day of 2019, the national average was $2.257, or 32.8 cents lower than Wednesday’s number.