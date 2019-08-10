Homesense store opens at Tuscan Village in Salem

FRAMINGHAM — Homesense, the newest store from the HomeGoods family of stores, opened a new location in the Tuscan Village at 56 South Broadway, or Route 28 on Thursday.
This is the sixth store in the Boston market. Homesense carries a variety of items for the home, from furniture to decorative accessories.
The store offers an array of large-scale furniture, a rug emporium, a lighting department that includes hanging chandeliers and a “general store” featuring everything from hardware to storage needs. Customers will also be able to shop for seasonal items, from holiday décor to gift-wrapping essentials.
“We’ve seen an incredibly positive customer response to the Homesense stores we’ve already opened. As the U.S. home market continues to grow, we are excited to bring consumers an expanded selection of quality merchandise at incredible prices, along with a new shopping experience in which they can discover and curate the home of their dreams," said John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S.
Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For additional Homesense information, visit us.Homesense.com.