Gasoline prices remained stable last week, following the pattern that has held through the last two months. Tracking by the auto club AAA showed a very small increase in the average price of gas across Massachusetts last week, and a very small decrease across New Hampshire.
The tiny uptick in Massachusetts made last week the second straight week in which the state’s gas prices have edged higher. The small decline in New Hampshire was a turnaround, after the state’s average gas price had moved slightly higher the previous week, AAA figures show.
The U.S. 50-state average gas price rose very slightly last week, after a small decrease the week before, according to the auto club.
On Wednesday AAA reported a Massachusetts average price of $2.567 per gallon for self-service regular gas, up 0.4 cents from the prior Wednesday’s $2.563. Wednesday’s average was 10.0 cents lower than the Bay State average on the same day of 2018, when AAA had put the state’s figure at $2.667per gallon.
In New Hampshire, a 0.1-penny dip brought the state average for self-service regular gas to $2.470 per gallon on Wednesday, from $2.471 seven days earlier, AAA reported. On the same day last year, the Granite State average of $2.538 was 6.8 cents higher than Wednesday’s level.
A 0.7-cent increase sent the U.S. coast-to-coast average for self-service regular gas to $2.596 per gallon on Wednesday, compared to $2.589 the prior week, according to AAA. On the same day of 2018, the national average stood at $2.447, or 14.9 cents lower Wednesday’s number, the auto club reported.