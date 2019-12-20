A small dip of about a half cent per gallon made last week the second straight week in which the average gasoline price declined in Massachusetts, according to the auto club AAA. The group reported a similar small dip in the New Hampshire average, to make last week the third consecutive week in which the Granite State average gas price edged slightly lower.
The U.S. national average also declined last week, AAA announced. It was the second straight weekly drop for the coast-to-coast average.
In Massachusetts, a 0.4-cent dip brought the state average for self-service regular gas to $2.556 per gallon on Wednesday, compared to $2.560 seven days earlier, according to AAA. Wednesday’s Bay State average was 5.7 cents lower than the $2.613 recorded on the same day of 2018.
The New Hampshire average for self-service regular gas eased to $2.461 per gallon on Wednesday, a 0.6-penny decline from the prior Wednesday’s $2.467, the auto club reported. On the same day last year, the Granite State average of $2.456 was a half cent lower than Wednesday’s figure.
The U.S. 50-state average for self-service regular gas dropped 2.3 cents over the seven-day span. On Wednesday AAA published a national average of $2.550 per gallon, from $2.573 the prior week. On the same day last year, the national average was $2.369, or 18.1 cents lower than Wednesday’s level.