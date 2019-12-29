There were no Christmas presents waiting at the gas pumps Wednesday morning. Gasoline prices across Massachusetts and New Hampshire moved slightly higher last week, according to the auto club AAA. Small gains in the average price of self-service regular gasoline came as turnarounds, after prices in both states had edged slightly lower in prior weeks.
But the U.S. 50-state average declined over the seven-day span, AAA found. It was the third consecutive weekly drop for the national average.
Massachusetts drivers saw a slight, 0.3-cent rise in the average price of self-service regular gas, with AAA reporting a state-wide average of $2.559 per gallon on Wednesday, from $2.556 seven days earlier. On the same day of 2018, the Bay State average of $2.571 was 1.2 cents higher than Wednesday’s figure.
In New Hampshire, a 0.9-penny increase brought the state average for self-service regular to $2.470 per gallon on Christmas day, compared to $2.461 seven days earlier, according to the auto club. On the same day last year, the Granite State average was $2.415 , or 5.5 cents lower than Wednesday’s level.
The U.S. coast-to-coast average for self-service regular gas dipped 0.3 cents last week, reaching $2.547 per gallon on Wednesday from $2.550 the prior week. On the same day of 2018, the national average stood at $2.313, or 23.4 cents below Wednesday’s number.