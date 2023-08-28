Merrimack Valley cities and towns will receive nearly $2.5 million in earmarks from the Massachusetts state budget during the upcoming fiscal year, with historic levels of support in key areas like education, public works and public safety.
The record-breaking $56.2 billion budget signed by Gov. Maura Healey for the 2024 fiscal year cleared the Senate unanimously and the House 156-2, on Aug. 9, with major investments in schools, child care, workforce development, public transit, housing and climate resiliency.
“(The budget) can address critical needs like housing, college affordability and hunger while also remaining fiscally responsible,” said Matthew Gorzkowicz, administration and finance secretary. “This spending plan is both affordable and necessary to meet the array of needs confronting our families, business and municipalities.”
Local legislators secured $970,000 in direct support for public and nonprofit projects and programs in Lawrence; $755,000 for Haverhill; $360,000 for Methuen; $200,000 for Andover, and $180,000 for North Andover.
The Merrimack Valley Food Bank, at 735 Broadway St. in Lowell, is designated for $50,000 in funding.
Other examples of regional programs to be funded include:
Merrimack River Watershed Council, at 60 Island St., will provide regional support with $100,000 to reduce combined sewer overflows.
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will support all member communities with $25,000 for economic development initiatives.
Olive in July Inc., at 599 Canal St., Lawrence, was earmarked for $50,000 to serve both Lawrence and Methuen. The group will provide adult education, English as a Second Language support and citizenship courses.
Debbie’s Treasure Chest, at 15 Union St., will serve multiple communities with the $40,000 it was allotted to help disadvantaged and at-risk families.
El Instituto Cultural de Puerto Rico, at 35 Common St., will be provided $25,000 to promote education and arts within the Puerto Rican and Latinx communities in Lawrence and Methuen.
Here’s a look at funding coming to each community
Andover
$100,000 for sidewalks and pedestrian safety improvements
$50,000 for park improvements near the town offices building
$25,000 to improve the gym and weight room at the Andover High School, at 80 Shawsheen Road
$25,000 for repairs at Andover Baptist Church, at 7 Central St.
Haverhill
$250,000 to support creation of a Historic New England Center for Preservation and Collections, a new cultural center, on Essex Street
$50,000 for the Accessory Dwelling Unit Incentive Program to supply more low-cost housing units
$50,000 to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce for small business growth and workforce development
$50,000 to Haverhill Promise, which works to help students achieve reading level by Grade 3
$50,000 to MakeIt Haverhill for job training, recruitment and English language and digital literacy classes
$50,000 for repairs and improvements to Gale Park on Kenoza Avenue
$30,000 to Riverside Park to help repair the smaller basketball court
$30,000 for the Latino Coalition of Haverhill to expand community engagement efforts
$25,000 to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center (VNEOC)
$25,000 for repairs to the 12th Avenue Park
$25,000 to transform the former Cogswell School in Bradford into a community arts space
$20,000 for Somebody Cares New England’s food pantry
Lawrence
$125,000 to the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to address unmet acute patient health needs at a satellite clinic
$100,000 to ACT Lawrence for community development initiatives and activities
$50,00 for the Lazarus House for emergency shelter, housing, food and clothing programs
$50,000 for the SISU Center for programming for at-risk youth
$50,000 to the International Veterans Care Services to mitigate food insecurity and provide housing relief to veterans
$50,000 to Ateneo Dominicano Del Merrimack Valley, at 15 Union St.
$50,000 to Fundación CEMDPCD for support and education to low-income parents of students with learning disabilities
$50,000 to the Sueños Basketball summer league
$50,000 to Casa Dominicana, at 170 Common St., for English as a Second Language and citizenship classes
$40,000 for Hispanic Image Smart Women’s Biz Hub for professional development services for underrepresented entrepreneurs
$25,000 to Ministerio los Milagros de Jesus, at 51 Essex St., to alleviate hunger and malnutrition within low- and moderate-income families as well as homeless and elderly residents
$25,000 to Beyond Soccer, at 280 Merrimack St., for its programming with low-income youth
$25,000 to Day Dreaming Organization, at 40 Fairmont St., to support basketball programming and youth mentoring
$25,000 to HEAL Lawrence, at 1 Colonial Drive, for assistance to victims of fires and disasters
Methuen
$120,000 to the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc. for neighborhood investments, revitalization activities and other support to low-income residents
$50,000 for mental health services at Methuen High School
$25,000 to the Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project
$25,000 to making Forest Lake’s playground more accessible
$25,000 to the Methuen Senior Center for operation costs
“This enables us to extend some programs to youth in the area that we would otherwise be hard pressed to do,” Mayor Neil Perry said.
Perry also noted the importance of the programs focusing on drug prevention and mental health.
“Addiction and mental health took a tremendous downturn during the pandemic,” Perry said. “Schools have worked really hard to make a comeback and this furthers that effort.”
North Andover
$55,000 to construct pickleball courts
$50,000 for food security initiatives
$25,000 for the construction of a veterans’ memorial at the North Andover Middle School, at 496 Main St.
$25,000 to purchase materials for school libraries and support literacy programming
$25,000 for electric vehicle stations in public parking lots
“This budget responds to the needs of our residents and working families, with a focus on bolstering funding for vital programs, continuing assistance to those recovering from the pandemic, and making our economy stronger and more competitive,” said state Rep. Tram Nguyen, who represents the towns of Andover, Boxford, North Andover, and Tewksbury.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.