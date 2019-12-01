North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. High 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.