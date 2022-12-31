Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-9, 0-3 Big East)
Washington; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Brandon Murray scored 29 points in Georgetown's 83-76 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.
The Hoyas have gone 4-4 in home games. Georgetown is third in the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Qudus Wahab averaging 3.4.
The Bulldogs are 0-3 against Big East opponents. Butler scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.
The Hoyas and Bulldogs meet Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Murray averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Amir "Primo" Spears is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.
Chuck Harris is averaging 13.9 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.
Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
