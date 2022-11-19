Citadel Bulldogs (2-1) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1)
Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -17.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Citadel Bulldogs after Chuck Harris scored 22 points in Butler's 95-67 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.
Butler went 14-19 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Butler Bulldogs averaged 63.8 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free throw line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.
Citadel finished 13-18 overall last season while going 5-9 on the road. The Citadel Bulldogs averaged 16.1 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
