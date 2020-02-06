PETE BUTTIGIEG will host a town hall at LONDONDERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL, 313 Mammoth Road at 6:30 P.M. on FEB. 9.
About Pete Buttigieg
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the youngest 2020 presidential hopeful.
Buttigieg is a Harvard University graduate and Rhodes Scholar who was a naval intelligence officer before going back to his hometown where he was elected mayor.
Buttigieg was first elected in 2012 when he because the youngest mayor of a city with a population of over 100,000. He was reelected in 2015. He completed his last term as mayor earlier this year.
