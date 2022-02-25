Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Jared Bynum scored 27 points in Providence's 99-92 overtime victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 15-1 in home games. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 13.3 assists per game led by Bynum averaging 4.2.

The Bluejays are 11-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Friars and Bluejays square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Reeves is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 9.6 points. Bynum is shooting 49.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Ryan Hawkins is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bluejays. Alex O'Connell is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you