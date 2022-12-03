South Dakota Coyotes (4-4) vs. BYU Cougars (5-3)
Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -11.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes and the BYU Cougars square off in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Cougars are 5-3 in non-conference play. BYU is eighth in the WCC shooting 35.2% from downtown, led by Noah Waterman shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.
The Coyotes have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. South Dakota averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gideon George is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.3% for BYU.
A.J. Plitzuweit is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns is averaging 10.8 points for South Dakota.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.