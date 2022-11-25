Dayton Flyers (3-3) vs. BYU Cougars (3-3)
Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars square off against the Dayton Flyers at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Cougars are 3-3 in non-conference play. BYU ranks fifth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.
The Flyers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Dayton averages 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Noah Waterman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for BYU.
Daron Holmes is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for Dayton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.