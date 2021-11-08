Cleveland State (0-0) vs. Brigham Young (0-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young hosts Cleveland State in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Cleveland State went 19-8 last year, while Brigham Young ended up 20-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.6 points per game last season. The Cougars offense put up 74.7 points per contest on their way to an 8-3 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Cleveland State went 0-4 against non-conference schools last season.

