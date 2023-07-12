FILE - Southern California fullback C.R. Roberts (42) leaps over a California defender during the first half of a college football game Oct. 22, 1955, in Berkeley, Calif. California's Hugh Maguire (20) is at right. Roberts, whose record-setting performance helped USC beat Texas in a 1956 road game played in the segregated state, has died. He was 87. Roberts died of natural causes Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Norwalk, Calif., the university said Wednesday.