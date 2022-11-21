Cal Baptist Lancers (3-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1)
Minneapolis; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -1; over/under is 125.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.
Minnesota finished 8-7 at home last season while going 13-17 overall. The Golden Gophers averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.
Cal Baptist went 18-16 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The Lancers averaged 5.2 steals, 2.7 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
