Cal Baptist Lancers (8-6, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-4)
Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -4.5; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Cameron Tyson scored 20 points in Seattle U's 85-67 win against the George Washington Colonials.
The Redhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Alex Schumacher averaging 3.4.
The Lancers have gone 0-1 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Redhawks and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Redhawks. Schumacher is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Seattle U.
Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 9.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 31.2% over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.
LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.
Lancers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.