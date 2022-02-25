Stanford Cardinal (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-17, 4-13 Pac-12)
Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cal looks to break its seven-game home losing streak with a victory against Stanford.
The Golden Bears are 9-8 in home games. Cal ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.
The Cardinal have gone 8-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.0% from deep. Isa Silver leads the Cardinal shooting 51.4% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinal won 57-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Jaiden Delaire led the Cardinal with 12 points, and Jordan Shepherd led the Golden Bears with 15 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Kelly is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Shepherd is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal.
Ingram Harrison is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.
Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.