LYNNFIELD — Pentucket football had a lot going against it heading into Friday's opener. The team got a late start due to a COVID pause in the preseason, and meanwhile Lynnfield had nearly a month of football under its belt and was coming off a thrilling last-minute victory over Newburyport the week prior.
Pentucket gave a great effort in Friday's 13-7 loss. A late fourth-quarter pick-six ultimately gave Lynnfield (3-0) the win. Immediately prior to that, Pentucket held Lynnfield out of the end zone on 4th and goal, keeping the game tied at 7-7 and giving the team a chance to drive the length of the field for the lead with under five minutes to play.
But three plays into that decisive drive, Lynnfield's Spencer Riley jumped a route and nabbed a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown.
"I thought our guys played well," said Pentucket co-head coach Steve Hayden. "Really experience-wise, this was our first game, and this was their third, that's a big difference. But hats off to them, they made the plays when they had to, a big fourth down. That's a good team over there, some talented kids."
Early on it looked as if Pentucket might have its hands full with Lynnfield's standout senior receiver Jack Ford, who came right out of the gate with two catches for 72 yards on the opening drive, including a 55-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 early.
But after that Pentucket's defense adjusted and Ford didn't make another catch the rest of the game.
Meanwhile, Pentucket's new starting quarterback Chase Dwight was a revelation in his debut. The junior was in full command at the line and wound up going 19 for 28 with 154 yards passing to go along with 43 yards rushing on 14 carries.
He completed passes to six different receivers, with Cam St. Louis (six catches, 61 yards), Silas Bucco (six catches, 55 yards) and Will Sutton (three catches, 29 yards, one touchdown) leading the way.
Pentucket tied the score at 7-7 with 17 seconds to play in the first half, driving all the way to the Lynnfield goal line after converting on third down twice to set up Dwight's 3-yard touchdown pass.
Pentucket got the ball again to start the second half but could not capitalize, getting a 21-yard run on a fake punt by Andrew Melone before Pentucket subsequently fumbled the ball away on a reception the next snap.
The teams traded possessions from there. Lynnfield eventually scored midway through the fourth after running back DJ Capachietti finally broke loose for a 42 yard run.
Linebacker Joe Lynch, who had a monster game on defense and previously had an interception at the end of the first half, brought down Sutera for a six-yard loss on second and goal. On fourth down, Ethan Ruszkowski and Silas Bucco double covered Ford in the end zone to help force the turnover on downs.
But Lynnfield, which had averaged 29.5 points in the first two games, scored moments later anyway on the pick-six, and then the defense shut the door.
Pentucket is at Hamilton-Wenham Saturday at 1 p.m.
Lynnfield 13, Pentucket 7
Pentucket (0-1): 7 0 0 0 — 7
Lynnfield (3-0): 0 0 7 6 — 13
First Quarter
L — Jack Ford 55 pass from Austin Sutera (Kevin Connolly kick), 7:45
Second Quarter
P — Will Sutton 3 pass from Chase Dwight (Aidan Tierney kick), 0:17
Fourth Quarter
L — Spencer Riley 16 interception return (kick blocked), 3:25
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pentucket (27-70) — Chase Dwight 14-43, Andrew Melone 3-24, Dylan O'Rourke 8-12, Will Sutton 1-(-4), Adam Payne 1-(-5); Lynnfield (14-95) — DJ Capachietti 9-104, Austin Sutera 5-(-9)
PASSING: Pentucket — Chase Dwight 19-28-1, 154; Lynnfield — Austin Sutera 10-19-1, 136
RECEIVING: Pentucket — Cam St. Louis 6-61, Silas Bucco 6-55, Will Sutton 3-29, Adam Payne 1-5, Ethan Ruszkowski 1-5, Dylan O'Rourke 2-(-1); Lynnfield — Jack Ford 2-72, Bakari Mitchell 2-31, Blake Peters 2-14, DJ Capachietti 2-14, Jim Considine 1-11, Joseph LaFerla 1-(-6)