CAL Football: Ward, Newburyport romp past Pentucket

NEWBURYPORT — When Newburyport quarterback Finn Sullivan saw his senior wide receiver Trevor Ward making a run to the end zone early in the fourth quarter, he didn’t need to think twice.
He put the ball up deep, and Ward made the smooth grab while keeping both feet in bounds to deliver the dagger.
Ward and Sullivan both enjoyed career performances as Newburyport dispatched Pentucket, 35-6.
Pentucket (0-3) scored on the final play of the game to avert the shutout.
Ward finished with three total touchdowns plus two red zone interceptions on defense. Sullivan, meanwhile, was nearly unstoppable on read option plays, repeatedly gashing the Pentucket defense for a career-high 169 rushing yards.
He also went 12 for 18 passing with 127 yards, three touchdown passes and an interception.
Ward’s second interception came right on the goal line. If not for a brilliant hustle play by Pentucket’s Dylan O’Rourke it could have been a 100-yard pick six.
No matter, as Sullivan and senior running back Jacob Buontempo drove the Clippers (3-2) downfield and Sullivan hit Ward for the brilliant 15-yard score to seal the deal.
Though Pentucket was able to move the ball at times, the team doomed itself with four turnovers, including back to back lost fumbles in the first quarter, while also allowing a drive-killing 10-yard sack to Newburyport’s Jack Hadden late in the second half. Pentucket was eventually able to avoid the shutout, with quarterback Chase Dwight leading the team downfield on its last possession and scoring a 4-yard touchdown on the final play of the game.
Pentucket’s Henry Walsh had an interception and a 7-yard tackle for a loss. Adam Payne had a 10-yard sack to go along with a 36-yard rush on his only carry. John O’Bara also had a tackle for a loss and Ethan Ruszkowski and Andrew Melone had key pass breakups.
Up Next?
Pentucket at Amesbury next Saturday, 1 p.m.
Newburyport 35, Pentucket 6
Pentucket (0-3): 0006 — 6
Newburyport (3-2): 14777 — 35
First Quarter
N — Trevor Ward 15 run (Andrew Goodwin), 8:15
N — Finn Sullivan 20 run (Goodwin kick), 2:09
Second Quarter
N — Lucas Stallard 24 pass from Sullivan (Goodwin kick), 0:59
Third Quarter
N — Ward 9 pass from Sullivan (Tommy Jahn kick), 7:30
Fourth Quarter
N — Ward 15 pass from Sullivan (Jahn kick), 9:19
P — Chase Dwight 4 run (kick failed), 2:06
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pentucket (25-110) — Chase Dwight 10-41, Adam Payne 1-36, Dylan O’Rourke 11-30, Johnny Igoe 2-6, Andrew Melone 1-(-3); Newburyport (28-230) — Finn Sullivan 15-169, Jacob Buontempo 10-38, Trevor Ward 2-20, Alex Lessard 1-3
PASSING: Pentucket — Chase Dwight 6-15-2, 48; Newburyport — Finn Sullivan 12-18-1, 127
RECEIVING: Pentucket — Silas Bucco 3-32, Andrew Melone 3-16; Newburyport — Trevor Ward 5-64, Lucas Stallard 4-43, Charlie Cahalane 2-12, Jacob Buontempo 1-8