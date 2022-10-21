FILE - California head coach Mark Fox gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, on March 5, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Between stepping into a rebuilding into a rebuilding job and dealing with COVID, Mark Fox's coaching tenure at California hasn't gotten off to the smoothest start. The Golden Bears have had three straight losing seasons under Fox and five straight overall for their longest stretch of futility in more than four decades.