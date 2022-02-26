Stanford Cardinal (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-17, 4-13 Pac-12)
Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -1; over/under is 127.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Stanford looking to end its seven-game home losing streak.
The Golden Bears are 9-8 in home games. Cal gives up 66.0 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.
The Cardinal are 8-9 in conference matchups. Stanford is sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ingram Harrison averaging 4.7.
The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinal won the last meeting 57-50 on Feb. 2. Jaiden Delaire scored 12 points to help lead the Cardinal to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Shepherd is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 6.6 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal.
Spencer Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Delaire is shooting 44.6% and averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.
Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.