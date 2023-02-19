UC Irvine Anteaters (19-8, 12-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-21, 1-15 Big West)
San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on UC Irvine looking to end its six-game home losing streak.
The Mustangs are 6-8 in home games. Cal Poly is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.
The Anteaters have gone 12-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 6.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is averaging 10.2 points for the Mustangs. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.
DJ Davis is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 14.7 points. Dawson Baker is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 56.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.