Cal Poly Mustangs (7-6, 1-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-3, 1-0 Big West)
Honolulu; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after JoVon McClanahan scored 23 points in Hawaii's 74-66 win against the UC Davis Aggies.
The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-2 at home. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West with 12.3 assists per game led by McClanahan averaging 2.7.
The Mustangs are 1-0 in conference matchups. Cal Poly has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.
The Rainbow Warriors and Mustangs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: McClanahan is averaging 8.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 14.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Hawaii.
Alimamy Koroma is averaging 11.8 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.
Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
