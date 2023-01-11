Cal Poly Mustangs (7-9, 1-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-9, 1-3 Big West)
Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Lassina Traore scored 22 points in Long Beach State's 87-70 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.
The Beach are 3-3 in home games. Long Beach State is fourth in college basketball with 38.1 rebounds led by Traore averaging 9.5.
The Mustangs are 1-3 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 3-5 against opponents over .500.
The Beach and Mustangs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Beach. Traore is averaging 11.1 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.
Alimamy Koroma is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.
Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.