Cal Poly Mustangs (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-4)
Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Alimamy Koroma scored 23 points in Cal Poly's 82-71 victory against the Idaho Vandals.
The Tigers have gone 0-3 in home games. Pacific (CA) is 0-2 in one-possession games.
The Mustangs have gone 0-2 away from home. Cal Poly allows 68.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% for Pacific (CA).
Koroma is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 11.2 points for Cal Poly.
