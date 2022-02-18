Cal Poly Mustangs (5-17, 1-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-9, 6-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dominick Pickett scored 21 points in UC Riverside's 79-69 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Highlanders are 8-3 on their home court. UC Riverside is second in the Big West in team defense, giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Mustangs are 1-9 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 2-13 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Highlanders won the last meeting 57-46 on Jan. 14. Zyon Pullin scored 13 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals. Pullin is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Alimamy Koroma is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Kobe Sanders is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

