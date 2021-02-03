WEST NEWBURY — Over the years, Pentucket girls basketball has taken on a certain mystique. Since John McNamara took over as coach in 2007, Pentucket has won two state championships, seven North sectional titles and 11 CAL titles — including the last six in a row.
Local girls growing up today can’t remember a time when Pentucket hasn’t been dominant, and usually a trip to West Newbury has meant a lopsided defeat.
That was the baggage Newburyport brought with it on Wednesday night, but the Clippers also brought an undefeated record and a unique sense of confidence. So when Leah Metsker stood at the free throw line with a chance to close out the win, the senior co-captain knew this time things were going to be different.
“It’s definitely an intimidating gym to come to, but we were prepared,” Metsker said. “We’ve been practicing for this moment.”
Metsker came up huge down the stretch, making five of six free throws in the final minute while grabbing a rebound on her lone miss, and Deirdre McElhinney added three more free throws.
The result was a historic 58-54 win that puts Newburyport firmly in the driver’s seat of the CAL Kinney race.
“I’m so proud of Leah with those clutch free throws, huge, and Deirdre too,” said third-year Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield, who formerly built a powerhouse at Wakefield High.
“They just did a good job responding to the pressure. Pentucket is such a good program, such a good team, and they’re always the team to beat.”
“We lost to a good team, nothing to be ashamed of. They made plays down the stretch and we didn’t,” McNamara said. “We struggled the whole game and then we got the lead and I thought we could build the momentum. But give them credit, they came back and knocked down foul shots, too.”
Cleveland hurt
Pentucket was dealt a major setback early as well when leading scorer Arielle Cleveland went down with an apparent leg injury and did not return. Without Cleveland, Pentucket initially struggled to get good looks, but the team eventually adjusted and made a big third quarter surge to take a 42-41 lead into the fourth.
From there it was back and forth, with Newburyport’s Jackie Doucette and Abigail Gillingham each knocking down a handful of tough shots while Pentucket’s Abby Dube (14 points, 7 rebounds) eventually answered with a huge 3-pointer to make it 50-49 Newburyport late.
Mackenzie Currie (game-high 18 points) added three free throws to give Pentucket a 52-50 lead with 1:18 to play, but Newburyport retook control after winning two offensive rebounds on deep misses and then a jump ball to set the stage for Metsker’s heroics at the line.
3 games left
Newburyport (7-0) can now clinch the CAL Kinney title with wins over Amesbury, Triton and North Reading in its final three games.
Pentucket (7-1) will look to bounce back in its final games against Rockport, Amesbury and North Reading and can earn a share of its seventh-straight league title should Newburyport slip up down the stretch.
Newburyport 58, Pentucket 54
NEWBURYPORT (58): Doucette 6-0-15, McElhinney 2-3-8, Ward 2-2-7, Gillingham 6-0-12, Metsker 1-5-7, Foley 2-3-7, Affolter 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, Loughran 0-2-2, McDonald 0-0-0. Totals: 19-15-58
PENTUCKET (54): Conover 3-2-8, Maurer 4-0-9, Dube 5-1-14, Currie 5-6-18, Cleveland 0-0-0, Reading 1-1-3, Bellacqua 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-0-0, Mickelson 0-2-2. Totals: 18-12-54
3-pointers: NPORT — Doucette 3, McElhinney, Ward; PENT — Dube 3, Currie 2, Maurer
Newburyport (7-0): 16 8 17 17 — 58
Pentucket (7-1): 11 12 19 12 — 54