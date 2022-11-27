Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com 

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

PLAISTOW: Craft Workshop for Seniors

9-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free

Must register: Joyce at 603-382-9276

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘Gremlins’

Believe it or not, this IS a Christmas movie. This tale of a gift gone wrong (and a fable about good pet care) is both funny and festive.

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Story Crime: 'Sammy Keyes and the Hotel Thief' (Ages 9-11)

A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries! This month we’ll read about Sammy Keyes, a girl detective whose adventures will keep you guessing – and laughing!

6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Beginners Chess for all Ages

Come learn the basics of playing chess with instructor Glenn Davison.

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Ralph Arabian will present on his antique Plymouth car.

8:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Come watch “The Lady from Shanghai” (1947) starring Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Jimmy Carter & The Camp David Accords (Virtual)

This program contextualizes the diplomatic, economic, cultural and military interactions between empires, nations and peoples in the 20th century that shaped America’s increasingly important role in the world and set the stage for The Camp David Accords.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

HAVERHILL: Business Networking / Ribbon Cutting

Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available, along with the chance to win door prizes.

5-7 p.m., Wang’s Liquors, 38 Washington Street

Cost: $10 Chamber members, $20 non-members

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

HAVERHILL: HPL Crafting Corner – Holiday Ornaments

Stop by the library to make your own ornament! Bring a photo of a pet or loved one, or get creative with the supplies provided!

5:30-6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Wreath Making Workshop - Community Event

Includes a 14-inch wreath frame, fresh greenery, wire, decorations, and ribbon.

5:30-8 p.m., Pollard Elementary School, 120 Main Street

Cost: $12 for Residents, $16 for non-residents

Must register: www.plaistow.com/recreation (under programs tab)

HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting Celebration

5:45 p.m., Wang’s Liquors, 38 Washington Street

MVCC Networking Mixer from 5 -7 p.m.

Info: 978-686-0900 / merrimackvalleychamber.com

HAMPSTEAD: Christmas with The Reminisants

Don’t miss this free concert with oldies tunes from the 50s and 60s and timeless Christmas favorites!

6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 26 School Street

Info: 603-560-5069

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Roundtable Discussion: share tips and learn from one another. Artifacts, memorabilia, and other items are always welcome.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert

All are welcome to this annual free Christmas Concert with The Reminisants.

6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street

Donations will be accepted to benefit Hero Pups and the St. Anne Food Pantry.

Info: 603-329-4100 / www.hampsteadnh.us

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)

A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!

5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $10

Please register in person

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber

Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!

5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road

$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘A Gift from Bob’

A heartwarming story about a street musician, his cat, and the meaning of Christmas.

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Managing Challenging Behaviors with Children (Ages 5-12)

Wednesdays, November 30 and December 7

This free two-part workshop will deal with ways to set up your child for success with ideas for preventive strategies. The second week will present what to do when it is time to step in and take action with behaviors that need redirecting.

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, Tsienneto Road

Info: www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

