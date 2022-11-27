North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.