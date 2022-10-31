Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

HAPPPY HALLOWEEN!

NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)

Including high dose for age 65+

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover

More info: 978-688-9543

ANDOVER: Costume Party

Show off your favorite costume and have some fun outside at the library!

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Candy Tasting (Teens)

Teens, celebrate the end of October’s Candy Competition Bracket by enjoying some of the winning candy!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PELHAM: Trick or Treat

5-8 p.m., town-wide

Info: www.pelhamweb.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Trick or Treat

5:30-7:30 p.m., town wide

Info: www.northandoverma.news

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Tuesdays

Come watch “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, 978-946-1368 / lbrennon@agespan.org

HAMPSTEAD: Nonfiction Book Club

Currently discussing “The Monster of Florence” by Douglas Preston with Mario Spezi

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month

Not sure how to play? Maybe it has been awhile? Don’t worry! This is a friendly game, and we’ll do out best to match up people with similar skill levels.

1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: International Dinner To-Go

Menu includes French Canadian Toutière Meat Pie, Armenian Pakhlava, Irish Stew and Soda Bread, German Sauerbraten, Jewish matzo ball chicken soup, and much more.

Pickup: 4-6:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s, East Road

Cost: $20 for a plate of four items of your choosing. You can add more items for $5 each.

To order: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org. Must order by Tues., October 25.

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon (Ages 6-12)

Today is the start of Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead! Celebrate and learn more about the holiday by making a skull mask!

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Please register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)

4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org

HAMPSTEAD: NH’s Adult Protection Law Presentation

How to make a protective report, how the protective investigation process works, and what protective services are and more.

4:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAVERHILL: The Digital SAT: What You Need To Know (Virtual)

Learn about what’s changing, or not, on the SAT® , and what a digital SAT® means for you!

5-6 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Finding your Civil War Ancestors.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Don’t miss their 1st meeting! Bring a project to work on, or help knit/crochet hats, mittens, and scarves for children in the community.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Understanding Your Cat

Meet Dr. Rachel Geller, certified cat behaviorist, and she will answer all of these questions and more. Bring those cat behavior questions!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

ANDOVER: Floral Design Program

Designer Keelia Otten will demonstrate flower arranging, creating a half dozen floral designs that will be raffled off at the end of the program.

7 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: $10 donation is requested

Info: www.heliosfloral.com

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

DERRY: NH Humanities, The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking?

Richard Hess examines the ‘founders’, the problems they faced, and the solutions they fashioned into the

Constitution. Hosted by Amoskeag Mills Questers.

Free and open to the public.

10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8673

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Ages 3-12)

Learn strategies to help you and your child handle strong feelings.

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register: Beth, 603-437-8477, ext. 124

Info: www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Skiing in New Hampshire

Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history, from the Dartmouth Outing Club to the Cannon Mountain Tramway- and of course, a whole lot of snow.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Going to Extremes: Travel Adventures (Virtual)

Join journalist Peter Mandel for a discussion of some of his most extreme travel experiences.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

1st Wednesday of the month

This month’s selection is We are Market Basket: The Story of the Unlikely Grassroots Movement That Saved a Beloved Business by Daniel Korshun.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

1st Wednesday of the month

Currently discussing “As Cooked On TikTok” by Emily Stephenson. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: REAL ID Program

Seniors who are interested in attending should bring identification documents to the event including proof of date of birth, proof of social security number, and proof of a Massachusetts residency.

10 a.m., Public Safety Room, Groveland Fire Station, 181 Main Street

Info: https://grovelandma.com/news

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Dog”

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Riverfront Walk

A free educational walk along the river through the downtown area and across the river to Bradford and learn about the natural and human history of the waterway and the challenges and opportunities facing the watershed today.

3-4:30 p.m., meets at Washington Square Transit Center

Registration required: 978-655-4742 / www.merrimack.org

DERRY: New Hampshire on Skis

Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

ANDOVER: Hearing Aid Checks/Cleanings

9:30-10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Veteran Resource Fair

Learn about VA benefits, Healthcare and Services, Educational Resources and more.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 10 Reed Street

Info: www.northandoverma.news

ANDOVER: Managing Money: A Caregivers Guide to Finances

Learn tips to manage someone else’s finances, how to prepare for the future care costs, and the benefits for early planning.

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Robb Center

Register: 800-272-3900

LAWRENCE: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Come see the newly completed Lawrence Healthcare Laundry Processing facility

10:30 a.m., 155 Shepard Street

RSVP to: 978-545-0200 / sgershman@unitex.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Greek Festival

Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street

More info: 978-373-3311

HAMPSTEAD: Indoor Plant Exchange

Stock up on plants or share cuttings in time for winter.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Friday Matinee

Screening of “Elvis” (2022)

2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)

1st Friday of the month

2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Tailgate Party & Live Auction

The Upper Room’s largest fundraising event includes Dinner with Dessert & Signature Drink, Live Entertainment with Matt Bergeron, Live Auction featuring Bill Burke, and 25 chances to win from 30+ Gift Basket Raffles!

5:30-10 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street

Cost: $100 per person

Tickets: bit.ly/tailgateparty2022

HAVERHILL: Ornament Making & Pizza

Come make ornaments for our tree donation. Pizza will be provided! Sunday we will reassemble to decorate our tree to be delivered and installed at the festival.

5:30-7:30 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info: email after@thearchofghn.org

ANDOVER: Candlelit Hike

Hike up Holt Hill and gather at the top for a candlelit meditation.

6-7:30 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Street

Cost: $24 Member, $30 Non-member

Must register: 978-607-1133 /www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Layla Strong Fundraiser

A fun night full of food, drinks, raffles, and laughter in honor of this warrior!

6-11 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 652 Andover Street

Tickets: $20 per person

Info/tickets: Diana: 978-419-1732

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

ANDOVER: Food & Bike Drives

Neighbors in Need will be collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items. Used Bikes for Bikes Not Bombs will be accepting bikes and bike parts of all kinds.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-0321 / www.southchurch.com

KINGSTON: Pop Up Antique Sale

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 42 Depot Road

PLAISTOW: Craft Fair

Rain or shine

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road

Info: www,stlukenh.org/news-events

SALEM: Craft Fair

Admission is free. Free parking at 9 Lawrence Road.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road

Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays

The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.

9:30-11:30 a.m., 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256 / churchoffice@kingstonfcc.org

HAMPSTEAD: Come Write at HPL

A large meeting room as well as smaller quiet spaces and study rooms. Coffee and tea are available upon request.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

ATKINSON: Daffodil Project Needs Volunteers

Sponsored by the Atkinson Garden Club, the public planting begins at 10:30 a.m. at the field by the entrance to the Page Farm Subdivision, Main Street, Atkinson (Rt 121). It is recommended that volunteers wear long sleeves, gloves, and eye protection.

Info: www.atkinsongardenclub.com

HAVERHILL: Greek Festival

Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street

More info: 978-373-3311

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)

Saturdays, November 5, 12, 19

Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons (Ages 10+)

Are you curious? Would you like to learn more? Have you played before, but currently lack people to play with? Join for an intro and a short campaign!

1:30-3:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Ironstone Farm Annual Fundraising Gala

This year’s gala will carry a James Bond theme, in celebration of our honoree, Jim Greeley’s favorite franchise. Every dollar raised will support our mission to improve lives through equine-assisted therapeutic programs. The evening will include dinner, one-of-a-kind auctions, casino games, and more.

6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street

Info/tickets: 978-475-4056 / www.ironstonefarm.org/gala

ANDOVER: A Better Chance 55th Anniversary Gala

Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover. Your purchases and donations help fund room and board, books, transportation, tutoring, health services, extracurricular programs, college prep, dormitory maintenance and much more!

6:30 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street

Info: 978-475-4892 / Email: mail@AndoverABC.org

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast

Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.

8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street

Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans

Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com

HAVERHILL: Tree Decorating

12 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info: email after@thearchofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road

Details: www.fonat.org/events

ANDOVER: Free Art Workshop

Explore the exhibition and experiment with objects and ideas that connect with themes of seeing the world through the dual lenses of art and science. All ages welcome.

2-3:30 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street

Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu

HAVERHILL: Free Movie Screening

“Where the crawdads sing” (PG-13)

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Crowes Pasture

A roots-infused, Contemporary Folk duo, Monique Byrne & Andy Rogovin, perform original music and eye-opening covers that reflect a mutual passion, sense of discovery and celebration of life.

2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band

Don’t miss this 17-piece big band all volunteer band, proud of its 50+ years of raising funds for Shriners Children’s Hospital.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series (Virtual)

An intro to the Pre-Raphaelites of the 19th century. Learn about the roots of this British movement and see how the artists’ fascination with the medieval past, Romanticism and Realism led to a beautiful style that lasted more than half a century.

3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite

4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry

Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.

Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262

ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert

Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!

5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street

Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class