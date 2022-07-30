SUNDAY, JULY 31
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival
Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.
11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!
12-6 p.m., downtown Lowell
Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule
MONDAY, AUGUST 1
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
Space is limited.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Lighthouse STEAM Challenge
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Chess Club
All skill levels welcome. Bring your own board or use one of theirs.
2-3 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Recycled Submarines (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Sculpey Sea Turtles (Teens)
3-4:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: National Night Out Against Crime & Drugs
Let’s Give Crime & Drugs…A Going Away Party!
Come meet your police officers and firefighters, Molly Bish Foundation ID kits, American Red Cross, K-9’s, raffle, giveaways, magician, and more!
5 p.m., The Abe Bashara Boathouse, 1 Easton Street
Sponsored by Lawrence Neighborhood Association Partnership
Info: email, lnap0184@gmail.com
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: Stoney’s Wicked Din
Bring a chair or blanket, maybe a picnic, and enjoy the large band as we take a ride through soul, R&B, Latin, jazz, swing, rock & roll, and more.
6-7:30 p.m., North Andover Common
Info: www.StoneysWickedDin.com
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Group (Virtual)
Currently discussing “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” By Scott Ellsworth
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Night
Tonight’s movie is “Sing 2” (Rated PG) / Runtime 112 minutes
Free, all are welcome
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert — Raymond Nagem from NYC
Playing works by Coleridge-Taylor, Wammes and Karg-Elert
Doors open at 7 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 adults; $5 for children
Tickets: www.mmmh.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 2
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Preschool)
9:30-10 a.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Step Into Music
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Women’s Bible Study
Based on the book “Keep It Shut” by Karen Ehman
Tuesdays, August 2 through September 6
10-11:30 a.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
Info: Veronica, 603-801-1209
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum (PG-13)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated.
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
KINGSTON: Mariana Trench: The Deepest Spot on Earth
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Lighthouses
Session 1: 1:30-1:45 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-3:45 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)
3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Martin and Kelly Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Mountain Watercolor Painting
Learn about atmospheric perspective and how to create a sense of the depth. Space is limited.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
The Chosen: Episode 7, “Reckoning,“ and 8, “Beyond Mountains”
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3
PLAISTOW: Foot Care Clinic
First Wednesday of every month
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Appointment required: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Preschool)
9:30-10 a.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)
This week’s topic is Creating Your Marketing Plan & Marketing Brief
9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Preschool Storytime
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: August Leads Lunch
Come join local business professionals for a networking luncheon with Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.
12-1 p.m., 10 Reed Street
Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
GROVELAND: Game Day
Wednesdays
Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.
1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Bermuda Triangle Escape Room (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Natural Science Illustration and Conservation (Teens)
Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Needle Felting (Grades 6-12)
Free, all are welcome.
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ATKINSON: Car Show
Free entry for cars & spectators. Awards for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place. Food available for purchase.
5-7 p.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Rain date: Wed., August 10
Info: Rachelle 603-362-1135 / rrivard@eclumber.com
ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park
Free performance by The Stumps
6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street
Info: www.andoverrec.com
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by B Street Bombers
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: Scam Protection (Virtual)
Join a professional from St. Mary’s Bank for this informational webinar on what to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Amateur Sleuths & the World of Art and Artifacts (Virtual)
A panel of mystery writers
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LONDONDERRY: Raquel & The Wildflowers
Traditional country music with a rock and roll drive. Free. All are welcome.
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
NORTH ANDOVER: Malik the Magic Guy (Ages 5+)
Free, all welcome
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Raymond Nagem – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 11
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Age 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Trip to Perkins Cove in Ogunquit, Maine
Departs at 9:30 a.m. Returns at 3:30 p.m. / Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $15. Lunch is on your own.
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Seashell Collages
Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Drip, Splatter, Splash: Coral Reef Creations
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon (Ages 5+)
This week come make your own adorable moveable craft
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Business After Hours: Crescent Yacht Club
Haverhill Chamber of Commerce networking event
5:30-7 p.m., 30 Ferry Street
Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams
Performer TBA
6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov
DERRY: Exit 4A Project Public Info Meeting
Come view project plans and ask questions of project team members
Open House from 6-7 p.m. and Presentation at 7 p.m.
West Running Brook School, gymnasium, 1 Running Brook Lane
Info: www.i93exit4a.com
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by Brandy (40s, 50s, 60’s, 70s)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Lilo & Stitch”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Encore Casino Trip (Ages 45+)
9:30 a.m. departs from Kingston Town Hall, Main Street and returns at 4:45 p.m.
Cost $35 per person, includes transportation and $20 in slot play
Register: www.kingstonnh.org/recreation
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Space is limited.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
KINGSTON: Luau
12:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration
August 5, 6 and 7
The celebration begins today at 5 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)
Highlights include food vendors, carnival rides, entertainment and fireworks at 9 p.m. at D.J. Bakie School, 179 Main Street
METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $25 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Saturday through November 19
7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration
The celebration continues today from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)
Highlights include a craft fair, horseshoe contest, food vendors, carnival rides, entertainment and more
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Pray and Paddle
Are you someone who connects to God in nature? Join for a morning of contemplative kayaking or canoeing on Lake Cochichewick.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Cost: $20-$35. Single and double canoes and kayaks are available.
Reserve your spot: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
CHESTER: Car Show
Antiques, classics, special interest, food, 50/50, and more.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chester Academy, 22 Murphy Drive
Rain date: August 13
Info: eds@chesternh200.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Multicultural Festival
Musical performances, dancing, food and crafts, and more
12-6 p.m., GAR Park, 108 Main Street
Info: https://m.facebook.com/MCFHaverhill
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7
KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration
8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)
Highlights include a farmers market, talent show, raffle, yard sale, car show and more!
KINGSTON: Worship Under the Big Tent
All are welcome!
8:30 a.m., under the Big Tent, on the Plains (Main Street)
Info: 603-642-7256
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Destination Salem Pond
With Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 614 Middleton Road
Details: www.fonat.org/events
KINGSTON: MARK209 Concert
Christian and Country music
Cost: $5
7 p.m., Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info/tickets: 603-642-7256 / 603-329-6047
MONDAY, AUGUST 8
SALEM: 18th Annual Fore Paws Golf Classic
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. at Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road
Proceeds to benefit Salem Animal Rescue League. Registration open through July 31.
Cost: $175 per golfer
To register: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org/2022golfregistration
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
Space is limited.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
DERRY: Legendary Filmmaker Werner Herzog Discussion (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Family Night
Meet the members of the Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps, check out their instruments, speak with instructors, and hear them play. Hamburgers, hot dogs, giveaways, games and more!
6:30-8:30 p.m., Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave
Questions: Renee Ouellette, 603-508-9051
GROVELAND: Author Event
David Kruh, author of “Inseparable”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: emilykearns18@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Pirate Scavenger Hunt
Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)
2nd Tuesday of the month
This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: FDR’s Four Freedoms (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: S’mores Solar Ovens (Teens)
Harness the power of the sun to make s’mores!
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series: Roundtable Discussion
6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Streetsong Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
“Sabina” – Rated PG13
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids
Free, all welcome. Older children welcome.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PLAISTOW: MARK209 Concert
7 p.m., Rock Church, 90 Newton Road
Cost: $5
Tickets/info: 603-887-4922 / 603-329-6047
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10
DERRY: Infant Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
GROVELAND: Game Day
Wednesdays
Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.
1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Nailed It — Water Theme (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Club
Copies will be available at the front desk following the July meeting.
New and drop-in members are always welcome.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Paul Giblin: 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
WINDHAM: Food Truck: The Walking Gourmet
5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar
HAVERHILL: A Summer Celebration — Benefit Event
A night of music, food, and fun to benefit new and expectant mothers through 411 Cares. Presented by Merrimack Valley Women’s Business League and the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Must be 21+ to attend. Please bring diaper and formula donations.
5:30-8:30 p.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Tickets: $50 / www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park
Free performance by 12 Barz Band
6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street
Info: www.andoverrec.com
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Performance by 4EverFab
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by North River Music
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Presidential Landmarks of New England (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: PopRoks
6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress. Membership is open and meetings are free.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common: Martin and Kelly
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Jennifer Shin – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
“Vox Feminae: Songs of Powerful Women”
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
