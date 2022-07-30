SUNDAY, JULY 31

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Festival

Free admission. Live Greek music (Fri and Sat., 4-8 p.m.), food and more! Rain or shine.

11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Music, food, art, cooking demos, and more!

12-6 p.m., downtown Lowell

Schedule: https://lowellfolkfestival.org/listen/2022-schedule

MONDAY, AUGUST 1

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)

Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.

Space is limited.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Lighthouse STEAM Challenge

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Chess Club

All skill levels welcome. Bring your own board or use one of theirs.

2-3 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: Recycled Submarines (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Sculpey Sea Turtles (Teens)

3-4:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: National Night Out Against Crime & Drugs

Let’s Give Crime & Drugs…A Going Away Party!

Come meet your police officers and firefighters, Molly Bish Foundation ID kits, American Red Cross, K-9’s, raffle, giveaways, magician, and more!

5 p.m., The Abe Bashara Boathouse, 1 Easton Street

Sponsored by Lawrence Neighborhood Association Partnership

Info: email, lnap0184@gmail.com

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: Stoney’s Wicked Din

Bring a chair or blanket, maybe a picnic, and enjoy the large band as we take a ride through soul, R&B, Latin, jazz, swing, rock & roll, and more.

6-7:30 p.m., North Andover Common

Info: www.StoneysWickedDin.com

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Group (Virtual)

Currently discussing “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” By Scott Ellsworth

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Night

Tonight’s movie is “Sing 2” (Rated PG) / Runtime 112 minutes

Free, all are welcome

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Organ Concert — Raymond Nagem from NYC

Playing works by Coleridge-Taylor, Wammes and Karg-Elert

Doors open at 7 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 adults; $5 for children

Tickets: www.mmmh.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Preschool)

9:30-10 a.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Step Into Music

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Women’s Bible Study

Based on the book “Keep It Shut” by Karen Ehman

Tuesdays, August 2 through September 6

10-11:30 a.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

Info: Veronica, 603-801-1209

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum (PG-13)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

KINGSTON: Mariana Trench: The Deepest Spot on Earth

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Lighthouses

Session 1: 1:30-1:45 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-3:45 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)

3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Martin and Kelly Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Mountain Watercolor Painting

Learn about atmospheric perspective and how to create a sense of the depth. Space is limited.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

The Chosen: Episode 7, “Reckoning,“ and 8, “Beyond Mountains”

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

PLAISTOW: Foot Care Clinic

First Wednesday of every month

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $25

Appointment required: 603-580-6668

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Preschool)

9:30-10 a.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)

This week’s topic is Creating Your Marketing Plan & Marketing Brief

9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Preschool Storytime

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: August Leads Lunch

Come join local business professionals for a networking luncheon with Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

12-1 p.m., 10 Reed Street

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

GROVELAND: Game Day

Wednesdays

Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.

1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Bermuda Triangle Escape Room (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Natural Science Illustration and Conservation (Teens)

Learn to draw natural subjects with pencils and watercolors

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Needle Felting (Grades 6-12)

Free, all are welcome.

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ATKINSON: Car Show

Free entry for cars & spectators. Awards for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place. Food available for purchase.

5-7 p.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Rain date: Wed., August 10

Info: Rachelle 603-362-1135 / rrivard@eclumber.com

ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park

Free performance by The Stumps

6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street

Info: www.andoverrec.com

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by B Street Bombers

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: Scam Protection (Virtual)

Join a professional from St. Mary’s Bank for this informational webinar on what to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Amateur Sleuths & the World of Art and Artifacts (Virtual)

A panel of mystery writers

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LONDONDERRY: Raquel & The Wildflowers

Traditional country music with a rock and roll drive. Free. All are welcome.

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

NORTH ANDOVER: Malik the Magic Guy (Ages 5+)

Free, all welcome

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Raymond Nagem – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 11

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Age 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Trip to Perkins Cove in Ogunquit, Maine

Departs at 9:30 a.m. Returns at 3:30 p.m. / Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $15. Lunch is on your own.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Seashell Collages

Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Drip, Splatter, Splash: Coral Reef Creations

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Crafternoon (Ages 5+)

This week come make your own adorable moveable craft

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Business After Hours: Crescent Yacht Club

Haverhill Chamber of Commerce networking event

5:30-7 p.m., 30 Ferry Street

Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams

Performer TBA

6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov

DERRY: Exit 4A Project Public Info Meeting

Come view project plans and ask questions of project team members

Open House from 6-7 p.m. and Presentation at 7 p.m.

West Running Brook School, gymnasium, 1 Running Brook Lane

Info: www.i93exit4a.com

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by Brandy (40s, 50s, 60’s, 70s)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Lilo & Stitch”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Encore Casino Trip (Ages 45+)

9:30 a.m. departs from Kingston Town Hall, Main Street and returns at 4:45 p.m.

Cost $35 per person, includes transportation and $20 in slot play

Register: www.kingstonnh.org/recreation

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)

Space is limited.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

KINGSTON: Luau

12:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration

August 5, 6 and 7

The celebration begins today at 5 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)

Highlights include food vendors, carnival rides, entertainment and fireworks at 9 p.m. at D.J. Bakie School, 179 Main Street

METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $25 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Saturday through November 19

7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration

The celebration continues today from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)

Highlights include a craft fair, horseshoe contest, food vendors, carnival rides, entertainment and more

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Pray and Paddle

Are you someone who connects to God in nature? Join for a morning of contemplative kayaking or canoeing on Lake Cochichewick.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Cost: $20-$35. Single and double canoes and kayaks are available.

Reserve your spot: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

CHESTER: Car Show

Antiques, classics, special interest, food, 50/50, and more.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chester Academy, 22 Murphy Drive

Rain date: August 13

Info: eds@chesternh200.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Multicultural Festival

Musical performances, dancing, food and crafts, and more

12-6 p.m., GAR Park, 108 Main Street

Info: https://m.facebook.com/MCFHaverhill

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration

8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)

Highlights include a farmers market, talent show, raffle, yard sale, car show and more!

KINGSTON: Worship Under the Big Tent

All are welcome!

8:30 a.m., under the Big Tent, on the Plains (Main Street)

Info: 603-642-7256

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Destination Salem Pond

With Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 614 Middleton Road

Details: www.fonat.org/events

KINGSTON: MARK209 Concert

Christian and Country music

Cost: $5

7 p.m., Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info/tickets: 603-642-7256 / 603-329-6047

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

SALEM: 18th Annual Fore Paws Golf Classic

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. at Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road

Proceeds to benefit Salem Animal Rescue League. Registration open through July 31.

Cost: $175 per golfer

To register: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org/2022golfregistration

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)

Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.

Space is limited.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

DERRY: Legendary Filmmaker Werner Herzog Discussion (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Family Night

Meet the members of the Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps, check out their instruments, speak with instructors, and hear them play. Hamburgers, hot dogs, giveaways, games and more!

6:30-8:30 p.m., Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave

Questions: Renee Ouellette, 603-508-9051

GROVELAND: Author Event

David Kruh, author of “Inseparable”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: emilykearns18@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Pirate Scavenger Hunt

Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)

2nd Tuesday of the month

This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: FDR’s Four Freedoms (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: S’mores Solar Ovens (Teens)

Harness the power of the sun to make s’mores!

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series: Roundtable Discussion

6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Streetsong Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

“Sabina” – Rated PG13

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids

Free, all welcome. Older children welcome.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

PLAISTOW: MARK209 Concert

7 p.m., Rock Church, 90 Newton Road

Cost: $5

Tickets/info: 603-887-4922 / 603-329-6047

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

DERRY: Infant Storytime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

GROVELAND: Game Day

Wednesdays

Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.

1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Nailed It — Water Theme (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Club

Copies will be available at the front desk following the July meeting.

New and drop-in members are always welcome.

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Paul Giblin: 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

WINDHAM: Food Truck: The Walking Gourmet

5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar

HAVERHILL: A Summer Celebration — Benefit Event

A night of music, food, and fun to benefit new and expectant mothers through 411 Cares. Presented by Merrimack Valley Women’s Business League and the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Must be 21+ to attend. Please bring diaper and formula donations.

5:30-8:30 p.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Tickets: $50 / www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park

Free performance by 12 Barz Band

6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street

Info: www.andoverrec.com

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green

Performance by 4EverFab

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by North River Music

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Presidential Landmarks of New England (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: PopRoks

6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress. Membership is open and meetings are free.

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common: Martin and Kelly

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

METHUEN: Jennifer Shin – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

“Vox Feminae: Songs of Powerful Women”

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

