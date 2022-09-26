Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)

Currently discussing “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday

Screening of “Elvis” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks (PG-13)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays

7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli

Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)

Including high dose for age 65+

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover

More info: 978-688-9543

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: NHSaves Button Up Workshop (Virtual)

Learn how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.

6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for the link: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

Opens at 9 a.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Summer Barbecue Fundraiser

Food and drink will be served, including hamburgers and hot dogs. Sign-up is required prior to the event. The event will also feature raffles and music.

12 p.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot, 183 Main Street

Tickets: $10 each

Sign up is required: 978-372-1101

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

BEVERLY: 2022 Essex County Arts & Culture Summit

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street

Beverly resident, Wangari Fahari, a singer who hails from Nigeria, will debut a brand new song for the audience. Attendees will also be treated to live performances and art by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, Lynn artist Michael Aghahowa, the Steve Lacey Jazz Trio, dancers Ana Masacote and Lisa Miller-Gillespie and spoken word artist Michelle la Poetica.

Tickets: $25

Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/essex-county-arts-and-culture-summit-tickets-347166603657

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Seniors. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!

10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting

Myrna’s Lash & Brow Bar Is a new modern salon providing luxury lash and brow services as well as bridal makeup.

11 a.m., Myrna’s Lash & Brow, 129 Essex Street

More info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Lake Cochichewick Clean Up

Help clean up with your community members along the lake. Gloves, trash bags, trash grabber tools, and bag collection will be provided.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Steven’s Beach Parking Lot, Pleasant Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Ray of Light Recovery Awareness Walk & Festival

Join at Common Grounds (194 Winter Street) at 9 a.m. for sign making steeping off at 10 a.m. and walk to G.A.R. Park (108 Main Street) for a festival with live music, recovery resources, stories of hope, and so much more.

Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/ray-of-light-recovery-awareness-walk-and-festival/10000376778794517

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

GROVELAND: 19th Annual Pines Speedway Reunion

Honoring Peter Fiandaca and Ernie Gilbert. Admission is free. Donations accepted.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 183 Main Street

Info: www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Methuen Day

A fun, family-friendly atmosphere with popular live music all day on the main performance stage and streets lined with a mouth-watering mobile buffet of meals, dessert food trucks, and more.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Downtown at 45 Hampshire Street

Info: www.unation.com/event/10838481

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

SALEM: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street

Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

PELHAM: Outdoor Family Fair

Pelham American Legion will present food trucks, face painting, vendors, raffles, and trick or treat with vendors!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 32 Windham Road

Info: Email: stareventsnh@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Walk for Peace

The 1.5-mile walk begins and ends at the Citizens Center. Following the walk, join for music, games, food, speakers and fun! Free t-shirts to the first 200 walkers and color powder for all! Event is open to all ages and is free!

1-4 p.m., rain or shine, Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: www.facebook.com/events/794944098187356?ref=newsfeed

NORTH ANDOVER: Meet Our Heroes – Family Fun Day

Meet your local heroes and learn about the different branches of the military, police departments, fire departments, and the Red Cross. Attendees can participate in a Virtual Reality Parachute Jump, a Physical Fitness Competition, watch live demos, and much more!

1-5 p.m., Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

LOWELL: Red Hot: Annual New England Regional Juried Show

Selected from artists throughout New England, RedHot responds to our over-heated world. Work ranges from representational to abstract and experimental. Eclectic, diverse, RedHot burns with urgency.

Artists Reception on October 1, 3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Ave

On display: Through October 30

Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com

GROVELAND: Mystery Author Colleen Cambridge

Colleen will share a sneak peak of her new “Mastering the Art of French Murder” series.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org

