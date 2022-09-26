Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)
Currently discussing “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of “Elvis” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks (PG-13)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays
7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli
Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)
Including high dose for age 65+
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover
More info: 978-688-9543
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: NHSaves Button Up Workshop (Virtual)
Learn how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.
6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for the link: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
Opens at 9 a.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Summer Barbecue Fundraiser
Food and drink will be served, including hamburgers and hot dogs. Sign-up is required prior to the event. The event will also feature raffles and music.
12 p.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot, 183 Main Street
Tickets: $10 each
Sign up is required: 978-372-1101
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
BEVERLY: 2022 Essex County Arts & Culture Summit
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street
Beverly resident, Wangari Fahari, a singer who hails from Nigeria, will debut a brand new song for the audience. Attendees will also be treated to live performances and art by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, Lynn artist Michael Aghahowa, the Steve Lacey Jazz Trio, dancers Ana Masacote and Lisa Miller-Gillespie and spoken word artist Michelle la Poetica.
Tickets: $25
Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/essex-county-arts-and-culture-summit-tickets-347166603657
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Seniors. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting
Myrna’s Lash & Brow Bar Is a new modern salon providing luxury lash and brow services as well as bridal makeup.
11 a.m., Myrna’s Lash & Brow, 129 Essex Street
More info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Lake Cochichewick Clean Up
Help clean up with your community members along the lake. Gloves, trash bags, trash grabber tools, and bag collection will be provided.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Steven’s Beach Parking Lot, Pleasant Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Ray of Light Recovery Awareness Walk & Festival
Join at Common Grounds (194 Winter Street) at 9 a.m. for sign making steeping off at 10 a.m. and walk to G.A.R. Park (108 Main Street) for a festival with live music, recovery resources, stories of hope, and so much more.
Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/ray-of-light-recovery-awareness-walk-and-festival/10000376778794517
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
GROVELAND: 19th Annual Pines Speedway Reunion
Honoring Peter Fiandaca and Ernie Gilbert. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 183 Main Street
Info: www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Methuen Day
A fun, family-friendly atmosphere with popular live music all day on the main performance stage and streets lined with a mouth-watering mobile buffet of meals, dessert food trucks, and more.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Downtown at 45 Hampshire Street
Info: www.unation.com/event/10838481
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
SALEM: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
PELHAM: Outdoor Family Fair
Pelham American Legion will present food trucks, face painting, vendors, raffles, and trick or treat with vendors!
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 32 Windham Road
Info: Email: stareventsnh@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Walk for Peace
The 1.5-mile walk begins and ends at the Citizens Center. Following the walk, join for music, games, food, speakers and fun! Free t-shirts to the first 200 walkers and color powder for all! Event is open to all ages and is free!
1-4 p.m., rain or shine, Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: www.facebook.com/events/794944098187356?ref=newsfeed
NORTH ANDOVER: Meet Our Heroes – Family Fun Day
Meet your local heroes and learn about the different branches of the military, police departments, fire departments, and the Red Cross. Attendees can participate in a Virtual Reality Parachute Jump, a Physical Fitness Competition, watch live demos, and much more!
1-5 p.m., Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
LOWELL: Red Hot: Annual New England Regional Juried Show
Selected from artists throughout New England, RedHot responds to our over-heated world. Work ranges from representational to abstract and experimental. Eclectic, diverse, RedHot burns with urgency.
Artists Reception on October 1, 3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Ave
On display: Through October 30
Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com
GROVELAND: Mystery Author Colleen Cambridge
Colleen will share a sneak peak of her new “Mastering the Art of French Murder” series.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org
