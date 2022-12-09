Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

ANDOVER: Meet Up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Ages 0-5 and their caregivers can meet for a sensory playtime!

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

This group explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more!

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Interesting in joining? Email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening

“Behind the Wall”

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DANVILLE: Children’s Holiday Gift and Card Making

Enjoy a holiday story and to create holiday stamp art cards, yarn wrapped ornaments, and painted trivets. Refreshments will be served.

3:30 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Must register: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making

Come create projects such as multi-layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: What’s the Worst Movie You’ve Ever Seen? (Virtual)

Join Liz, Todd, and two special guests on Zoom to talk about the five worst movies they have ever seen!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: The 75th Anniversary of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (Virtual or In-person)

Film extraordinaire, Frank Mandosa, will share a power point filled with film clips, trivia, and facts about this much loved holiday film.

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Stranger Than Fiction Book Group

December's book is “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: DIY Hot Cocoa Jars (Teens)

7-7:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Come watch “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) starring Maureen O'Hara and Natalie Wood.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

GROVELAND: The Nutcracker Story & Playgroup (Ages 0-3)

Come dance and play along to the music of the Nutcracker!

11-11:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Celebration

Celebrate the holidays with a gift swap and festive music performed by Rick Scalise. Gifts should be wrapped to add to the fun of the swap and have a value of $20-$25.

Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street

Cost: Guests, $4 (Only those who bring a gift will take part in the swap.)

Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com

ANDOVER: Photo Tour of Arizona

Tour description and photos of Arizona from Jeff Kaplan from the Andover Mentors.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It

Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!

5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Celebrating an Andover Business Woman (Virtual)

Alice Hinton: After running a successful business with her parents, Alice Hinton went on to other business ventures.

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Register for link: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

GROVELAND: Decked Out for the Holidays (Virtual)

Visit magnificently decorated conservatories and mansions and beautifully lit gardens during the holiday season! This presentation includes Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Newport Mansions, Blithewold, and others.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month’s book is “The Boy With A Bird in His Chest” by Emme Lund.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults

Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month

Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.

7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street

Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month (Sept-June)

Currently discussing “The History of Mr. Polly” by H.G. Wells.

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life!

1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

ANDOVER: Nature of Time by Scott Flaig

Time, the most often used noun in the English Language, is also the most misunderstood. This presentation will cover philosophical, scientific, and theological overviews of time.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Members speak Italian at various levels with no judgment. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelly Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

GROVELAND: The Legend of the Poinsettia (Grades K-5)

Read, play games, and create; focusing on the gorgeous red plant synonymous with the holidays!

4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Gingerbread House

Come decorate your own gingerbread house.

5:30-8 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Contact: Janelle Canales Lanzot: 978-620-3618 / jcanaleslanzot@cityoflawrence.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)

Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.

6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management

Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org

Questions: 603-965-0818

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Register for link: www.careathome.org

DERRY: History Program: Japanese Internment (Virtual)

Jefferey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library will talk about what Japanese Americans faced, and the reasoning at the time for internment.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill High School Winter Concert

Don’t miss this special evening of seasonal holiday music!

7 p.m., Haverhill High School, 137 Monument Street

Cost: Admission is free; donations welcome

Info: 978-374-5700 / www.hhs.haverhill-ps.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Best Bike Rides in New England (Virtual)

Author David Sobel will give a presentation based on his new book in this Zoom webinar. 

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

