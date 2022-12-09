Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12
ANDOVER: Meet Up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Ages 0-5 and their caregivers can meet for a sensory playtime!
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This group explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Interesting in joining? Email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary Screening
“Behind the Wall”
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DANVILLE: Children’s Holiday Gift and Card Making
Enjoy a holiday story and to create holiday stamp art cards, yarn wrapped ornaments, and painted trivets. Refreshments will be served.
3:30 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Must register: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making
Come create projects such as multi-layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: What’s the Worst Movie You’ve Ever Seen? (Virtual)
Join Liz, Todd, and two special guests on Zoom to talk about the five worst movies they have ever seen!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: The 75th Anniversary of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (Virtual or In-person)
Film extraordinaire, Frank Mandosa, will share a power point filled with film clips, trivia, and facts about this much loved holiday film.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Stranger Than Fiction Book Group
December's book is “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: DIY Hot Cocoa Jars (Teens)
7-7:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Come watch “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) starring Maureen O'Hara and Natalie Wood.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
GROVELAND: The Nutcracker Story & Playgroup (Ages 0-3)
Come dance and play along to the music of the Nutcracker!
11-11:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Celebration
Celebrate the holidays with a gift swap and festive music performed by Rick Scalise. Gifts should be wrapped to add to the fun of the swap and have a value of $20-$25.
Doors open at 12:20 p.m., Lower Level Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Cost: Guests, $4 (Only those who bring a gift will take part in the swap.)
Questions? Email pfarfaras@aol.com
ANDOVER: Photo Tour of Arizona
Tour description and photos of Arizona from Jeff Kaplan from the Andover Mentors.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It
Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!
5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Celebrating an Andover Business Woman (Virtual)
Alice Hinton: After running a successful business with her parents, Alice Hinton went on to other business ventures.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Register for link: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
GROVELAND: Decked Out for the Holidays (Virtual)
Visit magnificently decorated conservatories and mansions and beautifully lit gardens during the holiday season! This presentation includes Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Newport Mansions, Blithewold, and others.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month’s book is “The Boy With A Bird in His Chest” by Emme Lund.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults
Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month
Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.
7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street
Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month (Sept-June)
Currently discussing “The History of Mr. Polly” by H.G. Wells.
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
Give the Gift of Life!
1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
ANDOVER: Nature of Time by Scott Flaig
Time, the most often used noun in the English Language, is also the most misunderstood. This presentation will cover philosophical, scientific, and theological overviews of time.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Members speak Italian at various levels with no judgment. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelly Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
GROVELAND: The Legend of the Poinsettia (Grades K-5)
Read, play games, and create; focusing on the gorgeous red plant synonymous with the holidays!
4:30-5:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Gingerbread House
Come decorate your own gingerbread house.
5:30-8 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Contact: Janelle Canales Lanzot: 978-620-3618 / jcanaleslanzot@cityoflawrence.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)
Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.
6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management
Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org
Questions: 603-965-0818
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Register for link: www.careathome.org
DERRY: History Program: Japanese Internment (Virtual)
Jefferey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library will talk about what Japanese Americans faced, and the reasoning at the time for internment.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill High School Winter Concert
Don’t miss this special evening of seasonal holiday music!
7 p.m., Haverhill High School, 137 Monument Street
Cost: Admission is free; donations welcome
Info: 978-374-5700 / www.hhs.haverhill-ps.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Best Bike Rides in New England (Virtual)
Author David Sobel will give a presentation based on his new book in this Zoom webinar.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
