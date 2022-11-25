Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

NORTH ANDOVER: Not Too Stuffed to Hike

You’ll feel better about that Thanksgiving indulgence if you come join us for a hike through the beautiful Harold Parker State Forest! Best for children ages 8+. We will be hiking for about 2 miles on moderate trails. Wear clothing for hiking; bring rain gear as appropriate. Pouring rain, snow, or ice cancels.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road

Info: 617-828-1728 / www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Christmas Family Fun Night

Wear your pjs, decorate gingerbread houses, and a tree, eat pizza, sip hot chocolate and await a special visit from Santa at 6 p.m.

4-7 p.m., Holy Apostles Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter Street

Cost: $10 per house

RSVP by November 22: 978-987-6621 / gocyouthgroup@gmail.com

Please bring any dry goods or toiletries to be assembled and handed up at caring and sharing on Saturday.

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

KINGSTON: Craft Fair

Rain or shine

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

DERRY: A Very Derry Holiday

Highlights include entertainment, food drive, parade, crafts with Santa, tree lighting.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., downtown

Info: www.derrynh.org

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life — Donate Blood

10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org

METHUEN: Donuts with Dad: Turtles, Not Turkeys! (Ages 3-8)

Children and their fathers, grandfathers, or uncles are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

10 a.m.-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

NORTH ANDOVER: Santa Parade

Highlights this year, besides Santa, include a monster truck from EarthWorks, several youth sports leagues, and entertainment from several dance schools and musical groups.

12 p.m. Begins at North Andover Middle School and travels down Main St, turns onto Elm St, Water St and back onto Main St. Ends at Sutton Street.

KINGSTON: Ham and Bean Supper

Come enjoy ham, beans, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw, potato salad, dessert and a beverage.

4-6 p.m., Gideon Lodge #84, 8 Church Street

Cost: $10 adults/$7 under age 12

SALEM: ‘The Nutcracker’

Kick off the holiday season with NEDE’s “The Nutcracker” featuring the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, and Guest Artists from Philadelphia Ballet & Nashville Ballet.

4 p.m., Salem High School, Seifert Performing Arts Center

Cost: $40-$55

Tickets/info: www.nede.org

KINGSTON: Tree Lighting and Santa Visit

Come enjoy the tree lighting, listen to the “Night Before Christmas” being read, treats and crafts! There will be an ugly sweater contest, too! Please bring an unwrapped toy to help those in need.

5 p.m., Kingston Recreation Center, 24 Main Street

Please sign up in advance for the ugly sweater contest; Kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

More info: www.kingstonnh.org/recreation

