SUNDAY, APRIL 23
SANDOWN: Town-Wide Roadside Clean Up
Clean up your street, your neighborhood etc. You pick up the trash – they'll pick up the bags! Bags available at the Town Hall or Library.
Info: Andrea Cairns: townofsandown@sandown.us or Selectmen’s Office: 603-887-3646 #2
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. - 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, APRIL 24
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Meets every other Tuesday
Do you like to knit and/or crochet? Would you like to make some new fiber friends? Meet up to knit, crochet and chat. Bring a project to work on and make some new friends.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays, March 7 to May 30
It's just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
LONDONDERRY: Theodore Roosevelt and the Last Frontier
The presentation will explore several international disputes that were shaped by Roosevelt’s presidency, as well as their implications for the conservation movement.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.
5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “Beautiful Workd, Where Are You?” by Sally Rooney. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Author Talk (Virtual)
What can a doll tell us about discrimination? Tim Spofford, author of “What The Children Told Us”, joins us virtually to talk about the groundbreaking doll study, which showed the effect that racial discrimination has on children.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)
Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday
A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.
7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Every 4th Thursday of the month
Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!
9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Silent Movie Screening
Come see “City Lights” with live accompaniment by Plaistow resident Gary McGath.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, Main Street
LONDONDERRY: Library After Dark
Join the library staff for a showing of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”, the 2022 feature film based on the children’s book by Bernard Waber (rated PG), along with refreshments and raffle prizes.
6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
SANDOWN: Fishing Derby (Ages 2-15)
Pre-registration and pre-payment ($3 per child/max $10 per family) is strongly recommended to limit lines and delays during the derby.
7:30-10 a.m., Sal's Pond, 45 Main Street (set up begins at 7 a.m.)
Register: www.sandown.us
PLAISTOW: Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day
For residents of Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, Hampstead, Chester, and Kingston. Proof of residency required. You may bring products that say caution, toxic, pesticide, combustible, poison, flammable, warning, and danger.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Plaistow Public Works, 144F Main Street
Info: Contact your local Town Hall
LONDONDERRY: Art’s Café
This free family event is a day filled with art from local artists, activities for children and acoustic music by local musicians.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/arts-cafe
LONDONDERRY: Rabies Clinic
Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Please bring proof of previous rabies vaccination.
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Town Hall, 268B Mammoth Road
Cost: $20 Rabies vaccine
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2023-annual-rabies-clinic
HAMPSTEAD: Food Truck Festival
Food truck participants include Boogalows Island BBQ, Mr. B's Tacos, Crescent City Kitchen, Whoo(pie) Wagon, Kona Ice, Pat's Cider and Donuts, Chubb's Fries and Dough, The Popcorn Truck, One Happy Clam, Presto Pasta and the Traveling Foodie, and more! Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the NH Food Bank.
12-5 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Cost: $5 for ages 5 and up (cash or check only)
Questions? 603-329-6985
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. - 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, MAY 1
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)
Mondays
Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Star Wars Discussion (Virtual)
Are the prequels really that bad? Is the original trilogy really that perfect? Does nostalgia heal all wounds? Come find out!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
TUESDAY, MAY 2
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.
10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
WINDHAM: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimers
This educational program will help you recognize common signs of the disease in yourself and others; including the next steps to take, including how to talk to your doctor.
10:30 a.m., Windham Senior Center, 2 No Lowell Road
Cost: No charge
Register: 603-965-1208
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/233/Windham-Senior-Center
HAMPSTEAD: Non-Fiction Book Club
The group is currently reading “The Impossible First: from Fire to Ice, Crossing Antarctica Alone” by Colin O’Brady.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It's just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
Every first Wednesday of the month starting at 9 a.m.
Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Call for appointment: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We'll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that's part of the fun!
1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.
5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Active Parenting Workshop Series (Virtual)
Wednesdays, May 3, 10 and 17
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: $35 (book included)
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Case Closed on the Smutty Nose Ax Murders
For almost 150 years the story of the moonlight ax murder of two Norwegian women on the rocky Isles of Shoals has haunted New England. Popular historian and lecturer J. Dennis Robinson cuts through the hoaxes, lies, rumors, and fiction surrounding this case, based on his book “Mystery on the Isles of Shoals”.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
THURSDAY, MAY 4
FRIDAY, MAY 5
HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee
Come see a screening of the 2002 American crime comedy “Confess Fletch”.
2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SATURDAY, MAY 6
DANVILLE: Spring Craft Fair
Hosted by Danville Recreation.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
Info: Facebook: Danville Recreation Committee and Events
HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Garden Club Plant Sale
The sale will feature a variety of beautiful, healthy plants for just $5.00 each. Members will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance as needed.
9-11 a.m., Hampstead Town Common (pouring rain date: Sun., May 7)
Info: www.hampsteadgarden.org
LONDONDERRY: 'Run the Rail Trail 5-Miler'
Starting (9 a.m.) and finishing at the Aviation Museum of N.H., the run/walk event will take participants on a winding route through bucolic North Londonderry, highlighted by the newest stretch of the Londonderry Rail Trail.
Cost: $30 for all. Registration on Race Day is $35 per person.
Location: Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road
Register: www.runsignup.com
Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
SALEM: Spring Craft Fair
Come browse a variety of crafters with homemade unique items. There will also be a snack bar, take a chance baskets. No admission. Free Parking.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Congregational Church – Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Classes
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Birds, Bats, and Butterflies Presentation
Learn cool animal facts and find out about how the diverse mix of habitats in our region support species such as the American woodcock, painted turtle, pileated woodpecker, wood frogs, little brown bats, and other captivating creatures.
11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
