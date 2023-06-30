SUNDAY, JULY 2
DANVILLE: Town Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. - 3 p.m., town wide
Maps will be available by June 22 at the Danville Town Hall and online at www.townofdanville.org
Questions? Susan: 603-382-8253, ext.2
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
MONDAY, JULY 3
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays
Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SALEM: Firework Spectacular
Experience an unforgettable Independence Day celebration at Tuscan Village! Kids activities from 12-8 p.m., followed by a breathtaking firework show at 9 p.m. Be captivated by live entertainment throughout the day, ensuring non-stop excitement for the whole family!
Tuscan Village, Route 28
Info: www.facebook.com/TuscanVillageNH
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Meeting
Held on the 1st Monday of the month (March - November)
6:30 p.m., Ed Garvey Recreation Center, Pheasant Run Drive
Info: www.sandowngardenclub
TUESDAY, JULY 4
**INDEPENDENCE DAY**
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Don't miss this patriotic performance by Timberlane Community Band!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
1st Wednesday of the month
Appointments start at 9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Must call for appointment: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Yoga Classes with Patti (Ages 13 to Adult)
8 weeks: Wednesdays, July 5 – August 23
Chair Yoga: 5:25-6:25 p.m. or Gentle Yoga: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway
Must register: 603-560-3739 / Email: panconsultants@comcast.net
HAMPSTEAD: Steve Blunt & Friends Concert
Wednesdays
Don’t miss this free performance by Steve Blunt & Friends, a returning favorite for kids of all ages!
6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street
Info: 603-560-5069
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don't miss this free concert featuring Martin and Kelly, the must-see act from New England to Nashville!
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org
THURSDAY, JULY 6
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
FRIDAY, JULY 7
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Frosty Ice Cream Truck
Don't miss this sweet visit in front of the library!
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SATURDAY, JULY 8
LONDONDERRY: Explorers Workshop: On the Map (Teens/Tweens)
During this supersized workshop, participants will learn all about reading maps, using compasses, and other ways to navigate. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to use sunoculars and a sun spotter.
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
KINGSTON: Museum Open
In addition to the Nichols Memorial Library, the museum complex will also be open. This includes the 1880’s Cobbler Shop, 1895 Firehouse, and 1907 Tramp House. The 1833 Grace Daley Barn is currently being repaired and they expect to be able to open it soon.
1-4 p.m., Kingston Historical Museum, 169 Main Street
Info: 603-642-5508 / Email: info@kingstonnh.org
SUNDAY, JULY 9
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
MONDAY, JULY 10
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays
Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
DERRY: Film Program: Hollywood and the Red Scare (Virtual)
Hollywood history isn't always glamorous. This month, we will be looking at a dark chapter in Tinseltown- the Red Scare of the 1940's and 50's. We will look at how the film industry reacted, and how major Hollywood players- including Elia Kazan, Dalton Trumbo, and Judy Holliday- were affected by this period in American history.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
TUESDAY, JULY 11
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group
Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month
6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801
Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert and Car Show
Tuesdays
The Reminisants will return with their oldies music along with the 2nd annual Cruise Night showcasing classic vehicles.
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
LONDONDERRY: Mischief Managed (Teens/Tweens)
Teens and tweens are invited to attend the traveling Muggle Magic Exhibit, a Harry-Potter-inspired escape room experience
6-7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays, June through September
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: 603-479-5918 / www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Discover the History of Female Pirates
Looking for some history on the high seas this summer? Sail to the Derry Public Library! Carol Busby, author of Sailing Against the Tide, joins us to tell the tales of these gutsy women who made their mark on the pirate world. You'll hear about Zheng Yi Sao, a Chinese pirate, Anne Bonny and Mary Read, who sailed with men, and even a pirate from New England!
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don't miss this free performance by Neurotic Gumbo!
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert Series
Wednesdays
Come enjoy the easy listening sounds of The Last Duo!
6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street
Info: 603-560-5069
PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series
Come dance and sing along to nostalgic favorites from the 70s, 80s and beyond with the band Key Elements! Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.
6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
THURSDAY, JULY 13
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
FRIDAY, JULY 14
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Concert & Silent Auction
Come watch Bruce In The USA, a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show.
6 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street
Tickets: $45-$65 / Proceeds to benefit those in need of mental health services in the community.
Info/tickets: 603-437-5100 / www.tupelomusichall.com
DERRY: 'Catch Me If You Can'
Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above, $15 for youth 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469, online www.majestictheatre.net, or at the door
DERRY: Ice Cream Shabbat
Shabbat services will be led by Cantor Al Sandler. Following services, you will be treated to ice cream at Moo’s in Derry!
7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1-1/2 Hood Road
Info: 603-432-0004 / www.etzhayim.org
SATURDAY, JULY 15
LONDONDERRY: Classic Car Show
Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including odd or unusual conveyances. Trophies will be given out for the People's Choice Award and the Museum Award. All registered entrants will be included in a raffle with multiple winners of valuable prize packages. A separate 50/50 raffle will be held as well as a yard sale. Admission/registration is $10 per vehicle entry plus occupants, cash only.
10 a.m. 2 p.m., Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road (Rain date: Sat., July 22)
Admission to the grounds for spectators is $5 per adult; children 12 and under free. Admission is cash only.
Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
SANDOWN: Two To Lou Music Festival
Performances by Beatle Juice, Panorama, Preciphist, Aden Perin, The Space Heaters, IDC, Bagga Ragz featuring “Torie Jock”, The Experiment, Dave Amato, River Sang Wild, Casey Clark, Damaged Goods, Hot Pasta, and more!
12-10:30 p.m., Sandlot Sports & Entertainment, 56 North Road
Cost: $25 per person / Proceeds will be used for the Louis T. Festo Memorial Scholarship Fund
Info: www.twotolou.com
DERRY: 'Catch Me If You Can'
Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above, $15 for youth 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469, online www.majestictheatre.net, or at the door
SUNDAY, JULY 16
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
DERRY: 'Catch Me If You Can'
Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.
2 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above, $15 for youth 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469, online www.majestictheatre.net, or at the door
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.