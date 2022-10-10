Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
Columbus Day
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days
Come experience all that Stevens-Coolidge has to offer including the stunning gardens and new house experience, all for free.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Showing “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
ANDOVER: CarFit Appointments
CarFit focuses on helping seniors adjust certain aspects of their vehicles so that they are more comfortable and safer drivers. No charge.
12-2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Book your free appointment: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: FandomFest (Ages 7-11)
Meet up with fellow fans of your favorite franchises from books, video games, movies, TV, anime/manga, hobbies, and more!
4:15-5:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)
Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It
Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!
5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome!
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Laura Stevens, 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Green Heating and Cooling for your Home (Virtual)
Join Bob Zogg, from the HeatSmart Alliance, for a discussion of heat pumps.
12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21
1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Space is limited.
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)
Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You’ll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently discussing “The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)” by Katie Mack
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Paul Giblin, 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker
5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table
Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: Active Parenting Series: The First Five Years (Virtual)
October 12, 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room
Cost: $35 (book included)
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext. 124
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning
This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Saving Our National Treasure – The People’s Postal Service
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
WINDHAM: Doggie Costume Parade
Dress up with your dog and join in on the parade! Or, just come and watch!
All day, Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Discussion to include “What’s new for Medication & Research for Parkinson’s Disease”
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Author Talk
Local author Jose Ramirez will be at the library for an in-person author talk about his book “Defining Moments.”
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: The Forgotten Nations: Native Tribes of New England (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Photography Class
6-weeks, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 10, 18
10-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: $20
Preregistration required: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
ANDOVER: Intro to Zentangle
Fridays, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4
Zentangle is a process of drawing structured patterns one stroke at a time, on a small square piece of paper.
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $25 for 4-weeks
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street
Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Hazardous Waste Day
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Carting/TBI Facility, 210 Holt Road
For North Andover residents only (after 12 p.m. non-residents may drop off for a nominal fee)
Disposal fee for TV or monitors as well as for other items that may be dropped off on a regular basis (batteries, latex paint and propane tanks).
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
WINDHAM: Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Parade
Hosted by Salem Animal Rescue League and the Recreation Dept. This event is in memory of Belinda and Ralph Sinclair, who will always be remembered for making a difference in animals’ lives. Free and open to the public.
Registration at 9 a.m., Parade at 10 a.m.
Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Pre-register: www.sarlnh.org
ANDOVER: Practice SAT hosted by Princeton Review
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ATKINSON: Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club welcomes you to come shop with 67 local handmade craft & food vendors, rain or shine.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
More info: www.awcc-nh.org
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival
Stop by for great author panels and appearances!
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Event info: www.mvhbf.com
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Free Car Safety Seat Clinic & Touch a Truck
Nationally Trained Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available to ensure you have your child’s safety seat properly installed. As well as a Touch a Truck Event for kids with EMT, Police and Firefighter Vehicles on site!
10 a.m., Commonwealth Chevrolet, 155 Marston Street
Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/car-safety-seat-clinic-touch-a-truck-event/200023199170538
METHUEN: Free Children’s Event
Peter and the Wolf, a musical fairytale for children with Raymond Hawkins, organ.
10 a.m. Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Info: www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: “Discovering New England’s Stone Walls”
Ever wonder about the thousands of miles of stone walls in New England and how they were built? Kevin Gardner will explain the how and why of New England’s ubiquitous stone walls, while at the same time constructing a miniature stone wall on a table top.
Event is free and open to all.
10 a.m., First-Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave
Please RSVP: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-discovering
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour
Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.
11-12:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament
To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.
12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only
Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com
WINDHAM: Harvest Fest
Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!
12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road
Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320
ANDOVER: Saturday Science (Ages 5-8)
Stories & Science experiments!
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Ham and Bean Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant Street
Tickets: $12 for Adults with advance purchase, or $14 at the door. Children from 6-12 are $8; under 6 are free. Cash or checks are accepted.
More info: 978-687-1240
ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis
Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games
5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street
Cost $125
Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses
Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com
KINGSTON: Bluegrass and Gospel Concert with Rick Lang
Free and open to the public.
5-7 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road
More info: www.ricklandmusic.com
NEWBURYPORT: Among Friends Fundraiser
Enjoy live music, appetizers, and a meal prepared by the program chefs, along with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.
6-9 p.m., Senior Community Center, 331 High Street
Cost: $50
Info/tickets: www.stpaulsnewburyport.org/among-friends
