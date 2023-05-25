FRIDAY, MAY 26
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
This is not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group.
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SATURDAY, MAY 27
HAVERHILL: Restoring the White Fence at Bradford Common
Volunteers are needed to scrape, sand, and paint the fence. Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen will provide morning snacks and there will be a pizza lunch.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street
Info: www.teamhaverhill.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 50 Island Street, Entrance B
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
SUNDAY, MAY 28
LAWRENCE: Tchochtkes and Other Things: Making Order
Retired archivist Louis Sandberg will talk about how to deal with the accumulation of various things. There could be some items in your home that have value, and Louis Sanberg can give you that answer.
2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Chamber Music Concert
Zograf Strings Quarterly invites you to an afternoon of French music with string quartets by G. Faure and M. Ravel. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Musicians are Viktoria Tchertchian, violin, Antoaneta Anguelova, violin, Nathaniel Farny, viola, and Ben Noyes, cello.
3 p.m., St. Parascheva Romanian Orthodox Church 264-266 Lowell Street
Cost: $15 suggested donation
MONDAY, MAY 29
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
TUESDAY, MAY 30
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: DIY Pronoun Buttons
Personalize your own pronoun button!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.
Info: 978-388-2552
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Randy Steere of Westford, MA will perform a concert titled, “Musical Thoughts on Lives Lived”. Christopher Morss is sponsoring the concert.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Musical Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for student ID, $5 for children
Info/tickets: 978-685-069 / www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: www.mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
ANDOVER: Open House
Come celebrate Kate Dugan “Miss Kate” on her retirement after almost 40 years of service!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m. or 4-6 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Faerie Houses in the Gardens
Explore the gardens in a fun and magical way! Moonrise Fae have made faerie houses and nestled them in to corners of the garden. Join us to explore and let your imagination lead you on an adventure among the flowers. General admission to the property is included with this registration.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children; Member adult and Member children are free
Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/86511
Info: 978-689-9105 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Blood Drive
Sponsored by Andover Robb Center.
2-7 p.m., Life Long Learning Room, 30 Whittier Court, 1st floor
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle
Thursdays
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
ANDOVER: Light A Candle Gala
Join One Wish Project for its 2nd Annual Light A Candle Gala! Highlights will include a silent auction, candle lighting ceremony, celenbratory toast, photo booth, appetizers, raffle, and more!
6-8 p.m., Andover Country Club,
Cost: $35 per person
Info/tickets: 978-885-9435 / www.onewishproject.us
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens
This outdoor yoga program will teach you breathing techniques to calm your mind, postures to balance and stretch your body, and relaxation to soothe your soul. With the sky for a roof, flowers for walls and birdsong for music, the beautiful lawn of The Stevens-Coolidge Place is the perfect setting to connect to the earth and find peace in nature.
9-10 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $15 for Members, $25 for non-members
Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/85358
More info: 978-689-9105 / www.thetrustees.org
