FRIDAY, MAY 26

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

This is not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group.

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 27

HAVERHILL: Restoring the White Fence at Bradford Common

Volunteers are needed to scrape, sand, and paint the fence. Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen will provide morning snacks and there will be a pizza lunch.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street

Info: www.teamhaverhill.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 50 Island Street, Entrance B

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

SUNDAY, MAY 28

LAWRENCE: Tchochtkes and Other Things: Making Order

Retired archivist Louis Sandberg will talk about how to deal with the accumulation of various things. There could be some items in your home that have value, and Louis Sanberg can give you that answer.

2 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Chamber Music Concert

Zograf Strings Quarterly invites you to an afternoon of French music with string quartets by G. Faure and M. Ravel. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Musicians are Viktoria Tchertchian, violin, Antoaneta Anguelova, violin, Nathaniel Farny, viola, and Ben Noyes, cello.

3 p.m., St. Parascheva Romanian Orthodox Church 264-266 Lowell Street

Cost: $15 suggested donation

MONDAY, MAY 29

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

TUESDAY, MAY 30

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: DIY Pronoun Buttons

Personalize your own pronoun button!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.

Info: 978-388-2552

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Organ Concert

Randy Steere of Westford, MA will perform a concert titled, “Musical Thoughts on Lives Lived”. Christopher Morss is sponsoring the concert.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Musical Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for student ID, $5 for children

Info/tickets: 978-685-069 / www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: www.mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

ANDOVER: Open House

Come celebrate Kate Dugan “Miss Kate” on her retirement after almost 40 years of service!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m. or 4-6 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Faerie Houses in the Gardens

Explore the gardens in a fun and magical way! Moonrise Fae have made faerie houses and nestled them in to corners of the garden. Join us to explore and let your imagination lead you on an adventure among the flowers. General admission to the property is included with this registration.

10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children; Member adult and Member children are free

Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/86511

Info: 978-689-9105 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Blood Drive

Sponsored by Andover Robb Center.

2-7 p.m., Life Long Learning Room, 30 Whittier Court, 1st floor

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle

Thursdays

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

ANDOVER: Light A Candle Gala

Join One Wish Project for its 2nd Annual Light A Candle Gala! Highlights will include a silent auction, candle lighting ceremony, celenbratory toast, photo booth, appetizers, raffle, and more!

6-8 p.m., Andover Country Club,

Cost: $35 per person

Info/tickets: 978-885-9435 / www.onewishproject.us

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens

This outdoor yoga program will teach you breathing techniques to calm your mind, postures to balance and stretch your body, and relaxation to soothe your soul. With the sky for a roof, flowers for walls and birdsong for music, the beautiful lawn of The Stevens-Coolidge Place is the perfect setting to connect to the earth and find peace in nature.

9-10 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $15 for Members, $25 for non-members

Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/85358

More info: 978-689-9105 / www.thetrustees.org

